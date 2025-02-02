Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a jaw-dropping arrival on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, which was followed by reports that they got kicked out of the show.

Censori took off a black fur coat to reveal a completely sheer dress underneath, putting her bare body on display as she walked the red carpet next to her husband. However, despite the controversial outfit, Variety confirmed that the couple was not kicked out of the show. The outlet said the rumor was “not true,” adding that West “walked the carpet, got in his car, and left.”

In a since-deleted post, Entertainment Tonight reported that “The rapper, his wife and an entourage of about five people showed up to the Grammys uninvited. Kanye walked the red carpet with Bianca, who appeared to be fully naked under her fur coat. ET was told that the couple was then escorted out of the awards show.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly escorted out from the #GRAMMYs after showing up uninvited (via @ETNow). pic.twitter.com/TlpBWq8W3W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

West was nominated at the Grammys in the Best Rap Song category for his track “Carnival,” which he released via his duo ¥$ with Ty Dolla Sign. The winner of the award was announced during the pre-ceremony, and the rappers did not take home the honor. Instead, Kendrick Lamar won the award for “Not Like Us.”

Since West did not have anything on the docket during the main telecast, he apparently felt like he had no reason to stick around for the full show. Throughout his career, West has won 24 Grammy Awards, racking up a total of 76 nominations. His first wins were in 2005 for Best Rap Song (“Jesus Walks”) and Best Rap Album (College Dropout). Most recently, he won Best Rap Song for “Jail” in 2022, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane” that same year.

Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 2, 8/7c, CBS