Cartoon Network & Adult Swim Remove Episodes From Rotation Following Plane Crashes: Report

The cable channel Cartoon Network and its adult-geared programming block Adult Swim are reportedly taking episodes out of their rerun rotations following the recent plane crashes in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The X account CN News/Schedules reported on Friday, January 31, that The Amazing World of Gumball’s “The Saint,” Courage The Cowardly Dog’s “Scuba-Scuba Doo,” Family Guy’s “Boy (Dog) Meets Girl (Dog)” and “Yug Ylimaf,” Robot Chicken’s “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” and The Eric Andre Show’s “Hannibal Quits” will be pulled from the schedule for the next two weeks “due to depicting, or joking about, plane crashes.”

ComicBook.com has plot details for each episode: As the site reports, “The Saint,” “Yug Ylimaf,” and “Scuba-Scuba Dog” all depict aviation accidents; “Boy (Dog) Meets Girl (Dog)” contains a 9/11 joke; “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” features a reference to the plane crash in Donnie Darko; and “Hannibal Quits” has a sketch in which Eric André pretends to have been dropped from a plane.

In 2013, Adult Swim apologized to viewers in Oklahoma for airing a Family Guy episode involving a tornado on the same day that a deadly tornado struck the city of Moore. “Our apologies to Oklahoma for the tornado reference in Family Guy,” read a post on the programming block’s X account. “The episode was scheduled weeks ago.”

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim’s reported programming decisions come days after the January 29 collision involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger plane in Washington D.C. — in which 67 people died — and the crash of a medical transport plane in Philadelphia two days later — in which seven people died and at least 19 people were injured. Authorities are investigating both incidents, the causes of which are not yet known.

