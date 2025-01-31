Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump’s ‘Deeply Stupid’ Plane Crash Press Conference

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t pull any punches on Thursday night’s (January 30) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he blasted President Donald Trump‘s comments on the deadly midair collision between an American Airlines flight and a helicopter on Wednesday night (January 29).

The commercial flight was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers as it prepared to land at Reagan National Airport around 9 p.m. ET. There were no survivors, officials said.

“This was the deadliest air crash in 24 years,” Kimmel said at the top of Thursday’s show before addressing Trump’s 40-minute press conference, in which “he spent two of those minutes offering words of comfort and sympathy to the victims and their families and 38 minutes blaming Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg and diversity.”

Kimmel continued, “Remember when he waited ten minutes after the wildfires started here in L.A. before he started blaming DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)? Well, I guess he learned from that lesson because this time he slept on it and then started pointing that little orange nub.”

The late-night host then aired a clip from the presser where a reporter asked Trump how he could conclude that diversity had anything to do with the crash, to which the President responded, “Because I have common sense.”

“Take it from a man who looked directly into an eclipse; you need common sense,” Kimmel quipped before adding, “Trump, he hears the words Black Hawk, and he’s like, ‘Well, if that hawk had been white.'”

Taking a more serious turn, Kimmel said all Trump had to do was “go out there and say ‘This is a tragedy,’ offer some comfort to the families to the military families, promise to get to the bottom of it.”

“But he can’t do that,” the comedian continued. “Because he’s callous, he’s racist, he’s sexist, and most of all, he’s stupid. He’s a deeply stupid man.”

“To blame this on DEI is like blaming 9/11 on humus,” Kimmel joked. “It makes no sense. I think maybe [Trump] gets jealous when a disaster gets more coverage than him. He’s like, ‘I’m the biggest disaster; you point that camera at me right now.'”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.