Grammy Awards, Strange Bedfellows on ‘Creatures,’ 31 Days of Oscar, ‘Side Effects’ on Adult Swim

CBS

Grammy Awards

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Music’s biggest night takes on extra significance as the first major awards show to be staged in L.A. since the devastating wildfires. Trevor Noah hosts for the fifth time, with a mandate to honor first responders and raise funds for wildfire support efforts. Beyond the usual performances, segments will pay tribute to the resilience of Los Angeles. Another highlight: an all-star tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with 11, with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX following with seven each, and Taylor Swift tied with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six. Carpenter and Roan compete in the Best New Artist category against Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims. Carpenter and Roan also are up for the coveted Album of the Year award, alongside Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Eilish, Swift, André 3000, and Jacob Collier. Confirmed performers include Roan, Carpenter, Eilish, Boone, Doechii, Swims, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, Shakira, John Legend, and Sheryl Crow.

Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: Skeldale House is getting awfully crowded, not just with the animals under the veterinarians’ care, but in the living quarters. Newly returned from the war, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is less than impressed in his first encounter with “replacement” hire Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose), who he sees as a “mini-killjoy,” and is even more disgruntled when they’re forced to share tight sleeping arrangements. The strange bedfellows get a chance to establish a more professional rapport when they’re sent to Pumphrey Manor to find a snake on the loose in Mrs. Pumphrey’s (Patricia Hodge) sprawling estate, now serving as a convalescent home for soldiers. Turns out Tristan is second only to Indiana Jones in his antipathy toward those slithering creatures.

Everett Collection

31 Days of Oscar

6am/5c

SATURDAY: Dave Karger hosts the monthlong countdown to the Academy Awards, with every movie shown between Saturday and the March 2 ceremony on ABC either an Oscar winner or contender. Saturday’s opening lineup begins with 1937’s Best Picture winner The Life of Emile Zola and continues in prime time with a salute to “Oscar Worthy Actors,” led by Bette Davis and Anne Baxter from 1950’s scintillating Best Picture winner All About Eve (8/7c). (Both actresses lost that year to Judy Holliday in Born Yesterday.) Sunday’s prime-time schedule focuses on “Oscar Worthy Teachers,” with Richard Dreyfuss in 1995’s Mr. Holland’s Opus (8/7c) and Oscar winner Anne Bancroft in 1962’s The Miracle Worker (10:30/9:30c).

Adult Swim

Common Side Effects

Series Premiere 11:30/10:30c

SUNDAY: Cult vibes are already greeting this offbeat animated comedy-thriller hybrid from the powerful producing partnership of Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign), Steve Hely (Veep) and executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels (King of the Hill). Launching with two episodes, this is the story of supernerd Marshall (voiced by Dave King), who discovers a magic mushroom in the Peruvian forest that can miraculously cure just about anything—which makes him a prime target of Big Pharma, bigger business and even the DEA. He turns to his former lab partner Frances (Emily Prendergast) for help in bringing the new drug to the people who need it most — if they live long enough.

CNN

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

9/8c

SUNDAY: In case you missed it when it aired on HBO in December, this moving documentary makes its CNN premiere. Super/Man attests to the nearly superhuman resilience of Superman superstar Christopher Reeve, who almost died in a 1995 horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed—yet emboldened to spend the rest of his life, with wife Dana, dedicated to the cause of research and visibility for the disabled. His children recall the shadow cast by Reeve’s celebrity but also his endurance and Dana’s devotion. (After his death 20 years ago, she succumbed to lung cancer in March 2006.) The film also shows his Juilliard classmate and best friend Robin Williams standing by the Reeves through their ordeal. Along the way, the actor revised his theory of heroism: “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: