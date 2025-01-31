Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Love Working Together on True Crime Series ‘Very Scary Lovers’

Married couple Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are cherishing the chance to work together on Investigation Discovery‘s Very Scary Lovers, with the former describing the experience as feeling “like home.”

Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of the season premiere on Sunday (February 2) at 10 pm ET, Wahlberg said, “We don’t get opportunities to [work together professionally] that much… So to do something like this and to be producers on the show, too, it’s too much to pass up.”

McCarthy agreed, saying she was happy to get to spend more time with Wahlberg, stating, “There isn’t a difference because wherever I go with him, it feels like home. It’s not meant to be sappy, but we were driving to work today, and I’m like, ‘It totally doesn’t feel like we’re going to work.'”

Wahlberg has hosted six seasons of the true crime series Very Scary People solo, and now he’ll be joined by his wife for the spinoff, Very Scary Lovers, which will follow the case of Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, aka the Thrill Killers.

Over six seasons of Very Scary People, the Blue Bloods star has covered some of the most notorious criminals in history, including John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, and Aileen Wuornos.

“It gets scary sometimes, and some of the stories are pretty heavy. I’ve spent all these years coming home to Jenny and saying, ‘Oh my God, we did this and we did that,’” Wahlberg explained.

McCarthy added, “When Donnie would come home or we’d watch the shows together, I am obviously a true crime fan. I’m that person that does deep dives into rabbit holes. So I’m like, ‘I need more.’ Having him next to me, I can dissect more out of him. I love figuring out the psychology behind all of it.”

The former View co-host also revealed she sometimes watches “older YouTube documentaries” and will come to Wahlberg with ideas, saying, “You need to do this one.”

Now that the pair are working together, Wahlberg said, “She doesn’t have to ask me to do [a certain case] anymore.”

Both shows are produced by Wahlberg and McCarthy’s production company, Work Baby, in partnership with Pilgrim Media Group.

McCarthy and Wahlberg began dating in 2013, and, on the April 16, 2014, episode of The View, the former announced that she and Wahlberg were engaged. They tied the knot on August 31, 2014.

“It’s nice to have someone who has your back [on set]. If I’m doing something that he knows I could do better or something like that, he’ll let me know and the same,” McCarthy added.

Wahlberg added, “It’s really cool to work with someone as smart as Jenny.”

Very Scary People, Season 6 Finale, Sunday, February 2, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery

Very Scary Lovers, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 2, 10/9c, Investigation Discovery