Big ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3 Update: Ben and Erin Napier’s Next Project Revealed

Ben and Erin Napier are taking on their most ambitious task to date as the HGTV couple are set to complete a whole-town renovation of historic Sebring, Florida, in the upcoming season of Home Town Takeover.

Premiering on Sunday, March 9, at 8/7c, Home Town Takeover‘s third season will see the Napiers tackling over a dozen different renovation projects across the struggling lakeside community of Sebring, including homes, local businesses, and public spaces. The couple will be joined by 13 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help in their efforts to transform the town.

Due to an extensive history of hurricane damage, the once bustling downtown shopping district of Sebring has fallen on hard times, with an excess of empty storefronts and derelict buildings. Ben, Erin, and their team will aim to renovate homes of key local leaders and help inspire and encourage community gatherings in public places by adding colorful murals and a cozy gazebo in the town’s main park.

The season will also see the Napiers revamping several local businesses, including a Cuban cafe and a theater, all in the hopes of bringing more visitors to downtown.

“Sebring has a lake, a racetrack and a park in the center of town,” Ben says in a teaser for the upcoming season. “All the puzzle pieces are there, but somehow they’re still struggling.”

“In order to turn this place around, we’re helping the town’s biggest changemakers, so they can keep transforming people’s lives,” Erin adds. “We’ll use everything we’ve learned from years of community revitalization efforts to keep this town’s heart beating.”

The season premiere will see Ben and Erin surprising Sebring residents with the news that they’ll be helping rejuvenate their town by making improvements to every business in the historic downtown circle. Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs will be on hand to help fix up a soda shop in need of a facelift and the historic home of a local kindergarten teacher.

Several expert guests from HGTV and Food Network will appear throughout the six-episode season, including Rock the Block‘s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Down Home Fab‘s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, Renovation Aloha‘s Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, 100 Day Dream Home‘s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, Hot List‘s Chef Mika Leon, Help! I Wrecked My House‘s Jasmine Roth, and Revealed‘s Veronica Valencia.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, fans can catch up on the previous two seasons of Home Town Takeover on Max and Discovery+.

Home Town Take Over, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 8/7c, HGTV