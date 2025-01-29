‘Late Show’ Fans Thank Stephen Colbert For ‘Saving Their Sanity’ Amid Trump’s Second Term

The Late Show viewers have thanked Stephen Colbert for making them laugh and “saving their sanity” amid President Donald Trump‘s return to the White House.

On Tuesday’s (January 28) show, the late-night host addressed Trump’s latest presidential orders, including an attempt to freeze all federal grants, which could have devastating consequences on non-profit organizations.

Colbert mimicked Trump, saying, “Oh, they’re all gonna be fine, folks, don’t you worry about it. I have a lot of experience in non-profits. In fact, all my casinos did ‘non’ make a profit.”

The comedian was referencing Trump’s Atlantic City casinos, many of which filed for bankruptcy before eventually being shut down or sold off.

Colbert went on to say that freezing federal grants could affect homeless shelters, financial aid for college students, and state aid for disaster reconstruction, “so, it’s pretty horrible… and illegal.”

He then pointed to a comment from Senator Chuck Schumer, who noted, “Congress approved these investments and they are not optional, they are the law.”

Colbert again delivered his Trump impression, saying, “Sorry, Chuck, but I fought the law and the ‘me’ won. I ate the beef on a big bun… sorry, I got hungry halfway through that verse and I went to Burger Town.”

Fans jumped into the YouTube comments to praise Colbert and thank him for keeping them sane, with one viewer writing, “Stephen you are saving my mental health.”

“Thank you Stephen. The amount of news headlines I saw today just make me so sick and p***** off I don’t even think we’re going to last another month,” said another.

Another added, “Thank goodness for you and your fellow night hosts -you are saving our sanity.”

“Thanks Stephen…for the needed laughs of course, but also for making viewers aware of each day’s key Trump travesties. Many people can’t stomach the direct news version,” wrote one commenter.

“Without Stephen, I couldn’t stomach the current news cycle,” said another.

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.