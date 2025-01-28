Stephen Colbert Jokes About Trump Supporters and Their ‘Daddy Issues’

Stephen Colbert opened Monday’s (January 27) episode of The Late Show by recapping the past week, which he said “felt like ten years,” and came to realize many of the biggest MAGA supporters appear to have “daddy” issues.

The late-night host opened his monologue discussing President Donald Trump‘s visit to California amid the devastating wildfires. “Even though Trump has threatened to hold disaster aid from California, his visit got a ringing endorsement from man-skunk hybrid Mel Gibson,” Colbert said.

He then showed a clip of “Mentally Ill Max” appearing on Fox News, where the Braveheart actor said, “I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment. It’s like daddy arrived, and he’s taking his belt off.”

As the audience groaned, Colbert continued, “Pretty weird to get that excited about a physically abusive father. But at least now we know this about Mel Gibson.”

“The thing is, Gibson isn’t the only right-wing personality calling Trump ‘daddy,'” the comedian added before showing screenshots from the likes of Lauren Boebert, Charlie Kirk, and Rep. Byron Donalds, all of whom used terms like “daddy’s home” and “daddy’s back.”

“Sweet mother of Oedipus,” Colbert said in response. “If Sigmund Freud were alive today, he’d say ‘he cray-cray.’ And ‘do you have some cocaine?’”

He then played a clip from “Trump-loving” rapper Tom MacDonald and his new song, “Daddy’s Home,” which celebrates Trump’s return to the White House. The music video also features a cameo from comedian and famous Trump supporter Roseanne Barr.

“Because nothing says hip-hop like a retired TV mom,” Colbert quipped. “Who can forget when Flo-Rida released his collab with Flo-Rence Henderson.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert ran through many of the other things Trump has done during his first week in office, including threats to declare a trade war on Colombia, the targeted immigration arrests led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and the firing of 17 inspectors general.

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above.