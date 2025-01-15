Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Calling Her a ‘Thirst Trap’

The Today show’s Jenna Bush Hager joked she’s “never made her parents more proud” after her “thirst trap” photo appeared as a clue on a recent episode of Prime Video’s Pop Culture Jeopardy!.

Bush Hager and her co-hosts discussed the moment on Tuesday’s (January 14) episode of Today when they played a clip from Pop Culture Jeopardy!‘s “Thirst Traps” category.

“With the help of Hoda Kotb & a hairdryer, this TODAY show book guru posted a thirst trap to celebrate 1 million followers,” host Colin Jost read in the clip.

A contestant named Kristen buzzed in with the correct answer, “Jenna Bush Hager.”

Back in the studio, Carson Daly said, “How could anybody forget this thirst trap?” before throwing to a photo of the 2022 Instagram snap, where Hager poses over the Today desk with her blond hair flowing in the wind (courtesy of Kotb’s hairdryer).

Explaining the concept of a thirst trap to her less familiar co-hosts, Bush Hager stated, “A thirst trap is, you know, you go on Instagram, and there’s the people that are kind of sexy and dressed inappropriately, and they’re trying to get the attention of somebody.”

“A thirst trap is like a hot picture that’s trying to attract attention,” Savannah Guthrie added.

“All I have to say is I’ve never made my parents more proud,” Bush Hager quipped. “I mean, that’s the Jeopardy! clue I get? Geez!”

Perhaps Bush Hager can ask Jost’s wife, Scarlett Johansson, about it when the actress joins as guest co-host for Today with Jenna & Friends for a week beginning January 21.

Following Kotb’s recent retirement from Today, Bush Hager will welcome a series of guest co-hosts to join her for Today with Jenna & Friends, including Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer.

“It’s going to be our month of wonder women,” Bush Hager said during Monday’s (January 13) broadcast.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Wednesdays, Amazon Prime Video