‘SNL’ Highlights: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Adam Sandler Cameo, Timothée Chalamet Performs Dylan Songs

Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live a third time on Saturday, January 25, but this time, he was also the episode’s musical guest. Chalamet is the Oscar-nominated star of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, and true to form, he performed three songs by the crown prince of folk music.

“This is a historic episode, because it’s the first time an actor has also been the musical guest at Saturday Night Live,” Chalamet said in his monologue on Saturday’s show. “And if you’re wondering if that’s true, it’s not. That’s a distinction I share with the great Gary Busey.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda reprises Alexander Hamilton

Before Chalamet even got on stage, however, Studio 8H featured another big musical star: Lin-Manuel Miranda playing Alexander Hamilton, as he did in his breakout Broadway role.

Miranda joined SNL regulars in a cold open about the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. “I say our lives matter not if we lose them in the cause of liberty. What matters is the nation we build,” his Hamilton says before starting to rap. “’Cause in America, all men are created equal / America, not England, we doin’ the sequel / And we will have leaders, but no one thing / In America, we will never have a king.”

Enter James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump. “Never say never,” his Trump says, crashing the party. “Kidding, of course, though in many ways I’m not. I’m in my king era. But just like the Founding Fathers, I am creating a new country as well. And just like them, we’re doing it very white-ly…”

Adam Sandler introduces Timothée Chalamet

Weeks after his last unannounced cameo on the NBC show, former cast member Adam Sandlerstopped by SNL again, this time to introduce Chalamet’s first musical performance.

“Ladies and gentlemen — I love him, too — Timothée Chalamet,” Sandler said, pronouncing the actor’s name much like he did during a bit in Nikki Glaser’s 2025 Golden Globes monologue.

Chalamet gets folksy with Bob Dylan tunes

During the musical breaks on Saturday night, Chalamet performed three Bob Dylan songs: a medley of “Outlaw Blues” and “Three Angels” during the first half of Saturday’s episode and a rendition of “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” in the second.

“You might not know the Bob Dylan songs I’m performing, but they’re my personal favorites, and I’m so grateful Saturday Night Live is still doing weird stuff like this 50 years in,” the actor said in his monologue on Saturday. “They’re either really nice for letting me do this or incredibly mean and this is all a big prank. I sincerely can’t tell.”

