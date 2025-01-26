Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) are so close to having what they want — the former’s half-brother Jonah living with them, with plans to adopt him since his father is going to be in prison for a long time for securities fraud, conspiracy, tax evasion, and wire fraud — but they have to do something first: meet with a social worker. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the January 27 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star (the penultimate of the series!) showing just that.

The social worker turns the conversation to their jobs, noting, “You both work pretty long hours.” But T.K. assures her that they can get off whenever they might need to, and Carlos adds that his mother can be there anytime. She then asks about a typical day’s work. “That’s what we love about our jobs,” T.K. explains. “There’s no typical.” She asks about “wild stories” he must have as a paramedic, and he talks about the toxic gas cloud and lava bombs, and no matter what the latter sounds like, “No movie script would be that ridiculous.”

And for Carlos, as a Ranger? He never knows if it’s going to be chasing down bank robbers or kicking down a door to a cartel stash house. “Amazing,” the social worker says, making a note. “I think I have everything I need.” So did they pass? Watch the full video above for more — and for why we can’t help but wonder about that expression on her face at the end.

“We are going to play all of the emotion between Carlos and T.K. about the adoption,” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani assured us after Carlos made the decision he was on board in Episode 9 and we didn’t see that conversation with his husband. “Episode 11 is all about the adoption. So we will cover that background.”

And when we asked about the couple balancing work and parenthood, all he said was, “You’re putting your finger right on the end of the series. That becomes a major issue, let’s put it that way.” That has us even more worried about the social worker’s reaction in our sneak peek.

In addition to T.K. and Carlos worrying about adopting Jonah, “Impact” sees Owen (Rob Lowe) making a decision about his future, Tommy (Gina Torres) receiving devastating news, Mateo (Julian Works) getting his immigration status threatened after an altercation, a doomsday prepper getting trapped in a bomb shelter, and The 126 and all of Austin bracing for an asteroid crash.

