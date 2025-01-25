‘Watson’s Medical Mysteries, NFL Conference Championships, Asia’s Natural Wonders, Paul Newman at 100

CBS uses Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship game to launch its prime-time midseason lineup, led by the premiere of Watson, starring Morris Chestnut as Sherlock Holmes’ sidekick, who returns stateside to solve contemporary medical mysteries. Sunday TV will be dominated by the NFC and AFC Championship games on Fox and CBS. BBC America launches a nature series exploring the wildlife and terrains of Asia. Turner Classic Movies marks the 100th birthday of screen legend Paul Newman.

Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Watson

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: There’s nothing elementary about the medical mysteries tackled by a certain Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and his young team of crack specialists at a Pittsburgh clinic named after Watson’s mentor, the presumably late (and unseen) Sherlock Holmes. The procedural series (unrelated to the CBS hit Elementary) opens with Holmes’ apparent death at Reichenbach Falls—you know what they say about TV shows where you never see the body—and six months later, Watson is back in doctor mode, unknowingly still a target of arch-villain Moriarty’s malign influence. Watson hopes to win back his soon-to-be ex-wife and medical director Mary (Rochelle Aytes), but first, there’s a puzzling case of a patient suffering with potentially fatal familial insomnia.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NFL Playoffs

8/7c

SUNDAY: NFL Conference Championships, the games deciding who moves on to the Super Bowl in two weeks present classic matchups. First, on Fox, NFC East rivals No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles take on the resurgent No. 6 Washington Commanders, their third contest this year (each won their respective home game during the regular season). Then on CBS, the AFC’s No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs aims for a three-peat, once again facing No. 2 Buffalo Bills, their fourth post-season battle in the last five years, with the Bills hoping once and for all to take down the elusive Chiefs. (We know who Taylor Swift will be rooting for.)

BBC America

Planet Earth: Asia

Series Premiere

SATURDAY: The vast continent of Asia offers an equally sprawling array of fascinating wildlife in an eight-part nature series narrated by the indefatigable Sir David Attenborough, who promises, “There’s nowhere else on earth with so many untold stories.” Adorable red pandas, Arctic polar bears, Himalayan wolves and Nepalese tigers are just a few of the marvels on display, but the series kicks off “Beneath the Waves” of the planet’s longest coastline, with highlights including glow-in-the-dark squid and relentless sharks hunting a school of Moorish idols in the Western Pacific.

EVERETT

Rachel, Rachel

SUNDAY: Paul Newman 100th Birthday Tribute starts at noon/11c, Turner Classic Movies. Few movie stars of the 20th century had the charisma and staying power of Paul Newman (1925-2008), celebrated on his 100th birthday with a daylong marathon that begins with his 1968 feature-film directorial debut, Rachel, Rachel, starring his wife Joanne Woodward. The lineup includes Newman’s breakthrough role as boxer Rocky Graziano in the 1956 biopic Somebody Up There Likes Me (2 pm/1c) and iconic Oscar-nominated performances in 1958’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (4 pm/3c), 1963’s Hud (6 pm/5c), and 1967’s Cool Hand Luke (8 pm/7c).

Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and Masterpiece

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: The heartwarming drama’s latest episode is titled “Homecoming,” which tips off the unexpected return of a beloved character just in time for baby Jimmy’s christening. It’s an especially emotional episode for Siegfried (Samuel West), the infant’s godfather, who mitigates his joy with irritation over a particularly aggravating client. And Helen (Rachel Shenton) hopes to use the happy occasion to win over her mother-in-law (Imogen Clawson), a challenge that requires some canine intervention.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: