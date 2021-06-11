‘Bar Rescue’ Sneak Peek: Jon Taffer Helps Family Evicted From Home (VIDEO)

Bar Rescue is celebrating a major milestone as Jon Taffer and Paramount Network hit their 200th episode together.

Since it’s such a special episode, it only makes sense that Taffer would help out a family in need and we have your exclusive sneak peek at their heartbreaking story. In the clip above, Taffer chats with the owners of a bar featured in the June 13 episode, asking them about what it’s taken to bring their business together.

“I wanna understand the story,” Taffer tells the husband and wife. “How long have you owned this now, Claudia?”

The woman responds that she and her family have been running the place for the past nine months. She calls it the “worst opportunity in the middle of a pandemic” as her eyes begin to tear up.

Taffer confirms that “it was your dream,” he says, directing his words at Claudia. “You wanted to do this, so you’re supporting your wife and helping give her a dream,” Taffer adds, directing his attention to Claudia’s husband.

But it’s not just Claudia and her husband who have stakes in the bar they’re trying to save, in the mix is their daughter who wasn’t as easily convinced to start the business. By becoming involved, she’s been put in a precarious position in regards to her future, and Taffer’s shock continues when he learns the family was evicted from their home and are now living above the bar.

Will he have what it takes to help this family in the 200th episode? Don’t miss the drama unfold in the full sneak peek, above, and catch the episode on Paramount Network.

Bar Rescue, 200th Episode, Sunday, June 13, 10/9c, Paramount Network