Did ‘Hollywood Squares’ Move to Daytime? Explaining Its New Time Slot

Hollywood Squares may have just debuted on CBS, but it’s already making a major splash as the primetime hit gears up for a daytime run as well.

But what does this mean for the show’s schedule? Hollywood Squares will maintain its primetime slot for new episodes, but the daytime run will feature encore episodes which are set to air Monday, January 27 through Friday, January 31 beginning at 2/1c in the afternoon. Starring Drew Barrymore in the center square, the game show is hosted by Nate Burleson and features a lineup of celebrity guests in each episode.

Celebrity guests take turns answering questions while contestants determine the legitimacy of their responses to score points and win big prizes. Primetime episodes continue to air Thursdays at 8/7c until Wednesday, January 29th when the show moves to CBS’s game nights on Wednesday, airing in the 8/7c slot which is followed by The Price Is Right at Night at 9/8c, and Raid the Cage at 10/9c. And if you miss tuning into the live broadcast, Paramount+ will be streaming all episodes.

In the meantime, check out the full lineup of Hollywood Squares encore episodes set to take over daytime beginning January 27th, below, and let us know if you plan to tune in by sounding off in the comments section.

Monday, January 27

“It’s a Dysfunctional Family Show”

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Lennon, Ms. Pat, Jeff Ross, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“The Mayor of the Sun”

Celebrity guests: Tichina Arnold, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Pete Holmes, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti, and JB Smoove.

Tuesday January, 28

“It’s a Kiss Party”

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Jay, Thomas Lennon, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Andrew Rannells, and Sheryl Underwood.

“Sixty for Swifty”

Celebrity guests: Julie Bowen, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, and Paul Scheer.

Wednesday, January 29

“Didn’t Work If Nelly Didn’t Laugh”

Celebrity guests: Tanner Adell, Whitney Cummings, Pete Holmes, Chaka Khan, Jay Leno, Thomas Lennon, Nelly, and Patton Oswalt.

“The Price Was Wrong Drew”

Celebrity guests: Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Jeff Dunham, Max Greenfield, Pete Holmes, Lil Rel Howery, Rita Moreno, and Bobby Moynihan.

Thursday, January 30

“It’s a Hot Gentleman’s Sweater”

Celebrity guests: Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Luenell, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti, Phil Rosenthal, and JB Smoove.

“They Always Choose Me, Boo!”

Celebrity guests: Julie Bowen, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, Carson Kressley, Jeannie Mai, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, and Paul Scheer.

Friday, January 31

Hollywood Squares, Daytime debut, Monday, January 27, 2/1c, CBS