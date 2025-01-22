‘Hollywood Squares’ Sneak Peek: Drew Carey’s Takes Swipe at Pete Holmes Over D.C. Answer (VIDEO)

Drew Carey is joining in on the fun again on Wednesday’s (January 23) new episode of Hollywood Squares, and it looks like he’ll be putting his improv comedy skills to work right away — at another celebrity’s expense!

In this exclusive sneak peek at the next new episodes of the game show reboot, host Nate Burleson asks the tic-tac-toe-styled panel, “Our nation’s capital, Washington D.C., has hundreds of ZIP codes. Every one of them starts with a what?”

Comedian Pete Holmes then gives it a shot, answering, “I think it’s two, but I’m not sure.”

Carey, situated above him in the top-left square, takes a swipe at Holmes over the uncertainty, “After all that, that’s the best you could do? You’re like, ‘I don’t know. Could be. I don’t know.'”

Holmes doesn’t take the slight lightly and snaps back with a quick roast: “Drew, you look like you sell magic tricks on a boardwalk.” 

Carey doesn’t hesitate to serve that dish right back at him and declares, “You look like you buy magic tricks on a boardwalk. So boom!” After a beat for laughter, he adds, “That’s Hollywood Squares!”

Looks like all of Carey’s experience thinking on his feet as the host of The Price Is Right and juggling so many funny people on Whose Line Is It Anyway? has come in handy here.

In the episode, Carey and Holmes will be joined in the boxes by Max Greenfield, Lil Rel Howery, Drew Barrymore, Bobby Moynihan, Nicole Byer, Jeff Dunham, and Rita Moreno.

Hollywood Squares is moving to Wednesday nights as part of CBS’s “Game Night” lineup alongside The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage

Hollywood Squares, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS 

