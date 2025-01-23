HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Emotional Family Message Amid Health Battle

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs has shared a heartfelt message with fans as she celebrates a family milestone… her daughter’s 13th birthday.

Marrs, who recently opened up about her health battle, living with back pain from a herniated disc, took to Instagram to mark her daughter Sylvie becoming a teen, reflecting on how she’s grown into a “lovely young lady” and made their family “complete.”

“A teenager! How can it be that my squishy toddler with the raspy voice and adorable accent is standing before me now as this lovely young lady who has grown up way too quickly for my momma heart?” the HGTV star wrote in an emotional post on January 16. “How can it be that the years of praying and pining for your physical presence in our family feel equally like a lifetime and a blink ago?”

She added, “God knew that our family would never have been complete without you. And He knew that this crazy world of ours desperately needs you to shine your brilliantly radiant light. Your persistent faith, unmatched strength, resilience, and bravery will carry you far in life. Never stop smiling and shining that beautiful, bright light of yours.”

“I can’t wait to see where this next year takes you,” Marrs concluded. “I have a feeling it’s going to be a really good one! Happiest of birthdays, my Sylvie-girl!”

Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, are proud parents of five children: twins Nathan and Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke.

After giving birth to the twins and having fertility problems, Marrs and her husband applied for the adoption of Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, due to various setbacks and hurdles, it took two and a half years for the couple to bring Sylvie to the United States.

“We thought we’d never get her home,” Marrs told Family Life Radio. “So we clung to those things that God had shown us so specifically throughout that whole time. And we finally got her home after two and a half years. And in the meantime, we had our surprise baby Charlotte, who we again never thought we’d ever get pregnant. And here we are now.”

Marrs found out she was pregnant with their fourth child as they battled to adopt Sylvie. Eventually, the family was able to bring Sylvie to the U.S. in July 2014, just weeks after Marrs had given birth to Charlotte.

She went on to give birth to their youngest son, Luke, in 2019. Last August, Marrs shared a video on Instagram of Luke starting his first day at kindergarten, writing, “When you’re watching season six and notice my puffy eyes at a reveal, you’ll know that was the day I dropped my baby off for his first day of kindergarten.”

“The fact that I have a tangible reminder of how fast time flies as his sisters start their first day of middle school and junior high and big brothers are off for their first day of high school just sent me over the edge,” she added.

On Tuesday (January 21), Marrs shared a video from the latest episode of Fixer to Fabulous, revealing that she suffers from a herniated disc that sometimes impacts her work on the show.

