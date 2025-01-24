Sibley Scoles on Journey From ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘E!’ to ‘WOW – Women of Wrestling’

WOW – Women Of Wrestling fans may have noticed a new face on the broadcast team. Long-time Access Hollywood and E! host and red carpet reporter Sibley Scoles made her debut during the syndicated show’s January 18 weekend episode

Scoles, who now also works as in-game host for the Las Vegas Raiders, will serve as WOW backstage and field reporter alongside broadcasters David McLane and Nigel Zane. The 37-year-old Emmy-winner is no stranger to big events, having covered the 2024 Super Bowl in Sin City, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl and the record-breaking Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

We caught up Sibley to find out all about her switch to WOW, favorite celeb interactions and career moments.

How did the opportunity with WOW come about?

Sibley Scoles: If my memory serves me correctly, someone from the team saw me and what I was doing with the Raiders. Obviously, all the live shows were shot in Vegas, so they were looking for someone in that space. It kind of grew from there with the backstage reporting and getting involved. It also took availability and making scheduling work, but it transpired after those conversations.

How much of a pro wrestling fan were you before taking on the job?

I’ve been a pro wrestling fan for years. I still have those front row chairs you get at live events at my parent’s house. I’ve watched ever since I was a kid. The last few years I’ve also gotten to see what WOW has done. The WOW Superheros, now to be here with them and face-to-face with them and going backstage. My love for it has grown even more, especially seeing the fanbase. I’m really locked in with everyone and learning the ins and outs of everything this organization has been doing from jump. It has been cool, but yeah, I’ve been a fan pretty much my whole life.

What was that first day on the job like?

It was definitely different than anything I’ve stepped into before. It was special to see the Superheroes, to see such strong and powerful women go out there and put it all on the line. The interviews we have backstage, they get spicy. They get fun. It just shows the character everyone has. It wasn’t overwhelming. It felt beautiful and big. I was like a kid in a candy shop. I learned that there is so much that goes into this, from the wardrobe to the Superheroes to the fanbase. It was crazy to see it all live.

From your first interview with Xena Phoenix you seem totally at home in the wrestling world. How are you approaching this in comparison to your other gigs?

I love stepping into new spaces. I come from boxing as well. I’ve been doing that for the last three years. I definitely don’t go the technical route. I try to get to know who the person is, even if I only have a brief moment with them and just watch how they are, whether it’s in the ring or out of the ring, how they are on socials. I do my homework really quickly if I have to and don’t have a lot of time with that person. I go into it talking to how I’m talking to you right now. We’ve never met, but it’s still comfortable for me. Conversations for me are easy. And the WOW Superheroes make it so much fun. It’s not hard for me to get in there to get some great feedback from them.

The WOW Superheroes all bring such unique stories and backgrounds. Whose story really stands out to you so far?

I would say everyone had a great story. You brought up Xena earlier. It was cool for me to know that she is the first Albanian wrestler that is out there right now. To know that she is doing something not just for herself personally, but also for her to show others they can do it too. To be the first of anything is not easy. She is going out there and doing it with pure heart. I really liked her story. It did resonate with me. I think for a lot of girls out there who want to be a part of WOW and be a Superhero, they can say if they are Albanian specifically. They can say, “I can go out there and do what she is doing.” She is setting a precedent for herself and her culture. I think that is great what she is doing.

Where do you think we are when it comes to women in broadcasting these days?

I think it’s great right now at this point. I think it could always be better. There is always room to grow to bring more women to these fields. I think what I enjoy about what I’m doing with my career specifically is I’m not putting a limit on what I do. I cover basketball, boxing, and football. I’ve done red carpets for 10 plus years. I think what people need to realize with sports and entertainment is that it all merges together. It’s not separate. I think women are showing we own that space as well. It’s ours to own too. I think for anyone reading this, specifically women, do not limit yourself for anything. I don’t care what anyone has to say. We are supposed to be in this space and continue to own it and dominate.

Who are some of the celebs you’ve had the most memorable interactions with?

The Rock was always fun, if we’re keeping it with the wrestling side. He is always a great interviewer. A well-spoken man, funny, charming. Oprah was another fun one. I never thought I would say I would be interviewing her. She was great. Denzel Washington would have to be my most memorable. The first time I interviewed him I was still green, new to doing interviews with anyone. Not just celebrities. It didn’t go the way I wanted it to go because I was still a little nervous. The second time around I actually got a great interview with him that was a pretty emotional response from a film he did The Little Things. It was with Rami Malik and Jared Leto. That was a special moment with us. Then fast-forward to last year where I actually presented the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Lenny Kravitz. Denzel Washington was there. So, he and I got to share a moment as well to discuss that interview and how it helped me push me forward.

Yeah. I think that’s the one pinned to your Instagram, right?

It is! You did your homework!

Is there anyone that surprised you when meeting them?

You know who was cool to find out more about? I’ve interviewed her before, but it was always kind of business as usual. Reese Witherspoon was one of those cool ones where I would see her when I would cover the Vanity Fair party or those days when I was in heels running all over the place getting interviews. She actually stopped me one time and said, “I love your work and what you’re doing.” She was just really sweet. I know it’s all in passing, and we’re not best friends, but it was cool to know her a little more in some way and that other side. Not just an interview, but being just a sweet human being where she didn’t have to say anything to me.

Jeanie Buss has waved the WOW flag for so long and been more than a business owner for this brand. Have you gotten to share any time with her yet?

I haven’t had personal time with her yet. It’s funny I was just talking about seeing her at one of the Lakers games recently. We’re sitting across from each other. I didn’t want to bug her. I definitely plan on sitting down with her and thanking her for this opportunity. I think she is a figure in sports and entertainment that can show young women the possibilities that are out there. She doesn’t just use her platform for herself, but for everyone. She shows what it is to be a boss and has that desire to give back. I think the visibility she has created for WOW is going to this organization grow as further than it has already has.

What kind of feedback have you gotten about your WOW debut so far?

It has been positive, which I‘m so happy about. I’ve actually been talking on DMs with different fans. They’ve been posting the interviews. Once I was announced I’ve gotten a lot of love. A lot of those fans too have been Raiders fans. It helps when they already know what I’m capable of and what I have done so far. It has been cool to be welcomed with open arms. You never know what will happen when you go into different spaces. I do want to let the fans know I’m going to continue to do the best I can and bring the best out of the WOW Superheros. I know they will do that for me as well.

Have you gotten responses from your colleagues like maybe the Access Hollywood peeps?

Yes. They were mad I didn’t tell them. I’m usually very quiet about announcing things unless it’s a collab post or something. I just keep moving with a lot of things going on, but this was very special. Even for my family members who watch wrestling, we used to sit together and watch all the time growing up. My family is super excited about it. My co-workers are excited as well and just mad I didn’t tell them. Like how could you hide this from us?

With your run on Access Hollywood, what are some of your favorite moments?

Being able to work with the production company there and create my own segment called “Sibly Spotlight.” I come from music originally, so I was able to curate a space. Sweety was one of the first guests I had booked on to highlight artists that were emerging. This was a few years back and she has blown up since. It was those spaces where these artists were on the verge of breaking massively, so I was able to take my relationships and book talents and book them on the segment. I loved having that with Access Hollywood. Also, our viewership was number one on our weekend show, and I became the co-host of that once I was working with them. Those moments I will never forget. I learned a lot.

Is there anyone you are inspired by as an interviewer?

I throw on Anthony Bourdain every day. I watch his interviews over and over again. He is someone I could honestly say I wish I had the opportunity to sit down with . It’s great to see what he has left behind, so I could watch that and get inspired.

What do you want to say to fans that will be seeing you on WOW moving forward?

You’re going to see so many storylines involving this season. There is a lot happening. The fans will be happy. As for anything else, you’ll just have to stay tuned.

What other things do you have in the works?

I started my production company two years ago Teeny Rich Production. I have a film I just finished up principal photography on. I’m looking to get that sold. I’m in meetings right now. I want to get that done. It is about a boxer I’ve followed for the last two years. He is a deaf boxer. It’s definitely a touching story. It’s a beautiful story. That is my number one bucket list is getting that sold.

WOW- Women Of Wrestling, Weekly, Syndication (Check Local Listings)