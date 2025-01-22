Since Pawn Stars first premiered in 2009, the Harrison family has dealt with two public tragedies. Still, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell have kept the shop running and will be returning for Season 23 on Wednesday, January 22,

Family patriarch Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who was on the show until his 2017 retirement, died in 2018. Meanwhile, Adam Harrison — Rick’s son and Corey’s brother — passed away at the beginning of 2024. Scroll down for everything we know about what happened to the two Pawn Stars family members.

What happened to Pawn Stars’ Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison?

Richard died on June 25, 2018, from Parkinson’s disease. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Rick confirmed the news to fans via an Instagram post the same day his father passed. “Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” he wrote. “The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

The family also shared an official statement from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which Richard co-owned with Rick since 1989. “He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully,” the store’s statement said. “The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show Pawn Stars.”

In a second social media post, Rick also said, “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”

What happened to Adam Harrison?

Rick’s son Adam Harrison died in January 2024 after an accidental overdose on fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. He was 39 years old at the time of his death.

“I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick told Fox News Digital in January 2024. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.” His official cause of death was confirmed by the coroner’s office less than two months later.

Rick paid tribute to his son on social media after news of his death went public. “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” he wrote. Adam was survived by a son named Colton, whom he shared with his ex-wife Jennifer, and the Harrison family set up an education fund for the child so fans could show their support by donating.

Pawn Stars had already begun production on Season 23 when Adam died, but his death will not be a focus on the show. A family member confirmed to TMZ that the show would not address Adam’s passing and that there would be no further comment aside from Rick’s Instagram post. Adam was not a Pawn Stars cast member like his father and brother.

