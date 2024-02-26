‘Pawn Stars’ Won’t Address Rick Harrison’s Son’s Death

History‘s Pawn Stars began filming its 23rd season earlier this month, but fans shouldn’t expect the show to address the recent death of Rick Harrison‘s son, Adam Harrison.

According to TMZ, a Harrison family spokesperson confirmed the long-running reality series won’t discuss Adam’s passing. Unlike one of Rick’s other sons, Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, Adam was not a cast member on Pawn Stars.

Adam died on Friday, January 19, due to a fentanyl overdose. He was 39. At the time of his passing, Rick took to social media to share a tribute, writing, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

After Corey, Adam was Rick’s second child with his ex-wife, Kim. He has another son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy. He also has three daughters: Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)

As previously reported by TMZ, the Harrison family has set up an education fund for Adam’s son, Colton. A rep for the family said this was done after they and Adam’s ex-wife, Jennifer, were inundated with pleas from people asking how they could show support.

The fund will go toward Colton’s future educational endeavors; he is currently in elementary school.

As for Pawn Stars, the 23rd season will return to business as usual, following Rick and the staff of the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. The hit show, which debuted on July 19, 2009, sees the cast interacting with customers, buying, selling, haggling, and pawning artifacts.

Pawn Stars has become one of History’s highest-rated series, leading to various spin-offs, including American Restoration, Cajun Pawn Stars, Counting Cars, Pawn Stars Do America, and international versions of the original show.

According to People, while Adam didn’t appear in the reality series, he did work at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop before the program’s 2009 premiere. Adam reportedly worked as a plumber at the time of his passing.

Pawn Stars, Season 23, TBA, History