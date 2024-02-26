‘Pawn Stars’ Won’t Address Rick Harrison’s Son’s Death

Martin Holmes
Comments
Adam Harrison and Rick Harrison
Rick Harrison/Instagram

Pawn Stars

 More

History‘s Pawn Stars began filming its 23rd season earlier this month, but fans shouldn’t expect the show to address the recent death of Rick Harrison‘s son, Adam Harrison.

According to TMZ, a Harrison family spokesperson confirmed the long-running reality series won’t discuss Adam’s passing. Unlike one of Rick’s other sons, Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, Adam was not a cast member on Pawn Stars.

Adam died on Friday, January 19, due to a fentanyl overdose. He was 39. At the time of his passing, Rick took to social media to share a tribute, writing, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

After Corey, Adam was Rick’s second child with his ex-wife, Kim. He has another son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy. He also has three daughters: Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)

As previously reported by TMZ, the Harrison family has set up an education fund for Adam’s son, Colton. A rep for the family said this was done after they and Adam’s ex-wife, Jennifer, were inundated with pleas from people asking how they could show support.

The fund will go toward Colton’s future educational endeavors; he is currently in elementary school.

'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison on His Biggest & Weirdest Purchases
Related

'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison on His Biggest & Weirdest Purchases

As for Pawn Stars, the 23rd season will return to business as usual, following Rick and the staff of the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. The hit show, which debuted on July 19, 2009, sees the cast interacting with customers, buying, selling, haggling, and pawning artifacts.

Pawn Stars has become one of History’s highest-rated series, leading to various spin-offs, including American Restoration, Cajun Pawn Stars, Counting Cars, Pawn Stars Do America, and international versions of the original show.

According to People, while Adam didn’t appear in the reality series, he did work at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop before the program’s 2009 premiere. Adam reportedly worked as a plumber at the time of his passing.

Pawn Stars, Season 23, TBA, History

Pawn Stars - History Channel

Pawn Stars where to stream

Pawn Stars

Rick Harrison

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10
1
‘Chicago P.D.’: LaRoyce Hawkins Has the Perfect Role for Atwater at Burgess & Ruzek’s Wedding
Jeremy Sisto and Luke Kleintank in 'FBI: International' - 'Imminent Threat - Part One'
2
‘FBI’ Is Now Using Jubal in a Way That Excites Jeremy Sisto
Gabriel Basso filming 'The Night Agent' Season 2
3
Everything We Know About ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2
Kenneth Mitchell as Aurellio in 'Star Trek: Discovery'
4
Kenneth Mitchell Dies: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Was 49
Chris Gauthier in 'Joe Pickett' Season 2
5
‘Joe Pickett’ & ‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Chris Gauthier Dies at 48