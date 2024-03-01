‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s Son Official Cause of Death Revealed

Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars regular Rick Harrison, died at the age of 29 on January 19, and now coroners have confirmed the official cause of death.

As reported by Fox News Digital, Clark County Nevada coroners determined Adam passed away from an accidental overdose due to “fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.”

Rick had previously told the news outlet that fentanyl was responsible for his son’s death and urged the United States authorities and lawmakers to take the “fentanyl crisis” more seriously.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick told Fox News Digital in January. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

TMZ was the first to report Adam’s passing, noting that he was struggling in the days leading up to his death. According to the publication, Adam’s former roommates told police officers that Adam was showing “erratic and strange behavior” before allegedly barricading himself inside a guest house he was staying at.

According to the incident report obtained by the New York Post, Adam had been serving time in jail for months before moving into the guest house in the Las Vegas area.

At the time of his passing, Rick took to social media to share a tribute, writing, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

The Harrison family has set up an education fund for Adam’s son, Colton. A rep for the family said this was done after they and Adam’s ex-wife, Jennifer, were sent countless pleas from people asking how they could show support. The fund will go toward Colton’s future educational endeavors; he is currently in elementary school.

Pawn Stars began filming its 23rd season last month, but, according to TMZ, the long-running History Channel series won’t address Adam’s passing. While Adam briefly worked at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, he never appeared on-screen, unlike one of Rick’s other sons, Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison.