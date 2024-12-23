See Phil Robertson & ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Celebrate Miss Kay’s Birthday

It’s been a tough year for Phil and Kay Robertson, but the Duck Dynasty couple were in high spirits as the family gathered to celebrate Kay’s 77th birthday over the weekend.

Missy Robertson, the wife of Phil and Kay’s son Jase Robertson, took to Instagram on Sunday (December 22) to share a gallery of photos from the large family get-together. The post included the first pics of Phil since his Alzheimer’s diagnosis was made public earlier this month

“A very MERRY day! Phil and Kay are both doing so much better and were able to enjoy their family today, and we so enjoyed them,” Missy wrote in the post’s caption. “Presents just weren’t a priority this year, and I think we all just ended up focusing on each other (and Miss Kay’s birthday gag gifts ).”

She added, “Visiting, snuggling with babies, eating amazing food, listening to Uncle @sirobertson stories and laughing made today very very MERRY indeed! I do not take these special moments for granted. Thank you Jesus for your amazing gift of sacrifice for us!”

Kay and Phil’s other son, Willie Robertson, opened up about his parents’ health troubles to Fox News Digital last week, noting that his father is “battling a lot of different things right now.”

“He’s got a blood disorder, and then he’s got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer’s… and probably some ministrokes because of his blood,” Willie shared. “And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we’re still checking on all that. But then he also has a back issue, he’s fractured his back and that’s where the pain’s at. So, he’s kind of battling many different things at the same time.”

He added, “We’ve seen many doctors and are just getting the best care we can and best things that we can and trying to figure out what’s next.”

Willie also noted that his mother is dealing with her own mobility issues after breaking her foot in the summer. She’d also been hospitalized earlier this year for an undisclosed reason.

In March, Phil posted on Instagram, revealing, “Miss Kay has been in the hospital this month, and both of us can’t wait for her to be back home. She’s doing better, and she’s as ready to be out of the rehabilitation facility as I am to have her back with me.”

Phil and Kay are known for the hit A&E reality series Duck Dynasty, which ran for 11 seasons, wrapping up its run in April 2017. The show centered on the Robertson family and their West Monroe, Louisiana business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.

Earlier this month, Willie appeared on Fox News, where he revealed that A&E is working on rebooting the series, which he described as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty.”