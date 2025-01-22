Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into ‘Bully’ Trump Over Barrage of Executive Orders

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s (January 21) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by focusing on President Donald Trump‘s first full day in office, including his barrage of executive orders and what the host said are already broken campaign promises.

“It’s been 24 hours since he was sworn in,” Kimmel said at the top of Tuesday’s show before sarcastically quipping, “And already, Donald Trump has ended the war in Ukraine on day one, just like he promised he would.”

“Oh, he didn’t?” the late-night host added. “He should resign then, right?”

Kimmel then turned his attention to things Trump did accomplish on his return to the White House, including a number of controversial executive orders, like pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization and freeing more than 1,500 Capitol rioters.

“Half of us are worried Trump won’t do the things he promised. The other half are worried he will do those things,” Kimmel said, adding, “The bully is back at his pulpit and his sharpies are fatter than ever before.”

He then went over some of the most controversial orders, noting, “He pulled us out of the Paris Climate Accords. He pulled us out of the World Health Organization,” before joking, “There are two big reasons Trump is big on pulling out: Eric and Don Jr.”

Kimmel continued, “He did make sure to keep us on TikTok. He issued an executive order to delay the ban on TikTok until April. He released around 1,600 criminals who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, including those who attacked police officers and stockpiled weapons for the event.”

“And he rescinded Joe Biden’s executive order lowering prescription drug prices for Americans on Medicare and Medicaid…,” he added. “Finally, someone’s looking out for Big Pharma and the Promise Keepers, you know?”

The host then joked that, at times, Trump didn’t even appear to be aware of what he was signing. So the show threw in some fake orders, such as “making the new national bird the fried chicken,” “a permit to build a Hooters directly in front of the Vietnam War Memorial,” and “an arrest warrant for three of the four women who host The View.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.