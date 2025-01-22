Math Genius Is a ‘Prime Target,’ Big Cats on ‘Nature,’ UFOs on ‘Nova,’ Expeditions on Discovery

Apple TV+

Prime Target

Series Premiere

“Math nerds are the most dangerous people on the planet,” muses NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), who spends her days monitoring academics whose research could lead to devastating consequences in a digital age where computerized systems are especially vulnerable. Enter young Cambridge brainiac Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall of The White Lotus and more recently One Day fame), a mathematics visionary whose obsession with prime numbers could open a key to the world’s computers, putting a target on his back. An eight-part international conspiracy thriller puts Edward and Taylah on a collision course as both go on the run from deadly mysterious forces. Launches with two episodes.

Adrian Bailey / THIRTEEN Productions LLC

Nature

Season Premiere 8/7c

Over two weeks (continuing next Wednesday), the long-running Nature series follows three families of African big cats — lions, cheetahs and leopards, oh my — as they mark territory and raise their offspring in and around Botswana’s Gomoti River. Dodging predators and battling rivals in a crowded terrain, these creatures are in a constant struggle for survival.

NOVA

Season Premiere 9/8c

Scientists and NASA are taking the hot-button topic of UFOs more seriously these days, and so is Nova, which studies the subject of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) from a scientific angle, interviewing physicists, engineers, cosmologists and other experts. While many sightings have been explained as drones, balloons, weather and optical illusions, Nova also explores the possibility that people are witnessing secret new technologies the U.S. and other countries may be developing. The episode traces the long history of UFO sightings, with more recent accounts of unexplained encounters from former U.S. Navy Lt. and F/A-18F pilot Ryan Graves and U.S. Naval Officer and F/A-18F pilot Alex Dietrich.

Bryce Johnson / Discovery Channel

Expedition X

Season Premiere 9/8c

Josh Gates and his team of investigators, scientist Phil Torres, and paranormal researcher Heather Amaro, are back for a ninth season of international explorations, starting with a visit to a famously haunted French castle, Chateau de Veauce, which dates back to the reign of Charlemagne and has been linked to grisly and ghostly murders. Followed by the Season 6 premiere of Expedition Bigfoot (10/9c), where Sasquatch hunters Bryce Johnson (pictured above), Mireya Mayor, and Russell Acord join other Bigfoot groups who’ve gathered in a target zone in Washington state.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

A city bus strike in Philadelphia leaves the school scrambling for solutions, with many students unable to attend in person and the staff once again adapting to hybrid learning. Sounds like a job for the district’s handsome IT guy O’Shon (Matthew Law), who’s caught principal Ava’s (Janelle James) eye lately. How will she react when he bonds with his new pal, Gregory (Tyler James Williams)?

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: