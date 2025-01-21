‘Running Point’: Kate Hudson Runs a Basketball Team in Mindy Kaling’s New Netflix Show

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kate Hudson in 'Running Point'
Kat Marcinowski / Netflix

Kate Hudson is hitting the basketball court for Netflix‘s upcoming Mindy Kaling comedy Running Point. The series features an all-star comedy crew you won’t want to miss.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming series so far ranging from a premiere date and cast details to the plotline and more. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more as we approach the premiere date on Netflix.

When does Running Point premiere?

Running Point is set to premiere on Thursday, February 27, with 10 episodes for viewers to dive into.

Kate Hudson in 'Running Point'

Netflix

What is Running Point about?

Running Point follows a scandal that forces Isla Gordon’s (Hudson) brother to resign, appointing her as president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla has to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. It’s a bold new twist on an underdog story.

Who stars in Running Point?

The cast for this series includes Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro, among others.

Is there a trailer for Running Point?

No, there is not a trailer quite yet, but keep your eyes peeled.

Kate Hudson to Star in New Mindy Kaling Comedy Series on Netflix
Related

Kate Hudson to Star in New Mindy Kaling Comedy Series on Netflix

Who makes Running Point?

Running Point hails from writers and executive producers Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and showrunner David Stassen. Other executive producers include Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. Jordan Rambis serves as a producer. The show hails from Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where she has an overall deal.

Running Point, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 27, Netflix

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Running Point

Brenda Song

Chet Hanks

Dane DiLiegro

Drew Tarver

Fabrizio Guido

Ike Barinholtz

Jay Ellis

Kate Hudson

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Max Greenfield

Mindy Kaling

Scott MacArthur




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune on 'The Rookie'
1
When Will Jenna Dewan Return to ‘The Rookie’ Amid Season 7 Absence?
Lauren Sanchez, Melania Trump, Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's Inauguration
2
Melania Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Kamala Harris & More Make Waves at 2025 Inauguration
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 10
3
The Return of Ruzek’s Father on ‘Chicago P.D.’ Brings Burzek Conflict
Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5
4
What to Expect From Tristan’s Return to ‘All Creatures Great and Small’
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the 'Outlander' Season 7 finale
5
‘Outlander’ Boss Promises Faith Explanation, Reveals Added Scene & More Season 7 Finale Details