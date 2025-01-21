Kate Hudson is hitting the basketball court for Netflix‘s upcoming Mindy Kaling comedy Running Point. The series features an all-star comedy crew you won’t want to miss.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming series so far ranging from a premiere date and cast details to the plotline and more. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more as we approach the premiere date on Netflix.

When does Running Point premiere?

Running Point is set to premiere on Thursday, February 27, with 10 episodes for viewers to dive into.

What is Running Point about?

Running Point follows a scandal that forces Isla Gordon’s (Hudson) brother to resign, appointing her as president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla has to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. It’s a bold new twist on an underdog story.

Who stars in Running Point?

The cast for this series includes Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro, among others.

Is there a trailer for Running Point?

No, there is not a trailer quite yet, but keep your eyes peeled.

Who makes Running Point?

Running Point hails from writers and executive producers Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and showrunner David Stassen. Other executive producers include Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. Jordan Rambis serves as a producer. The show hails from Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where she has an overall deal.

Running Point, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 27, Netflix