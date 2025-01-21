Reality Fakery on ‘Joe Schmo’ Reboot, Streaming ‘Gladiator II,’ Brady vs. Belichick, Toxic Family Intrigue on ‘Will Trent’

TBS

We can debate all we want about the level of “reality” in some reality-TV shows. The genius of The Joe Schmo Show, which first appeared on Spike TV in the early 2000s and was briefly revived a decade later in 2013, is that it proudly announces itself as fake, staged, rigged — to everyone but the unwitting star of the show, a “schmo” who’s led to believe by a cast of improvising actors that everything around him is real. Absurd, but real. The series returns on a new channel for the fourth iteration, with So You Think You Can Dance’s cheeky Cat Deeley bringing a patina of credibility as host. The victim of the subterfuge is Ben, 28, a perfectly charming Baltimore electrician who says, “I like to stick up for people,” and goes along to get along as he’s introduced to the rules of a bizarre Squid Game-like competition calling itself The GOAT USA (which doesn’t actually exist). The rules are incoherent, the elimination ceremony so ridiculous the actors have trouble not cracking up and breaking character. Not unlike in Jury Duty, the dupe is so appealing you root for him to succeed and hope he won’t be too upset once he learns the magnitude of the hoax. (A $100,000 payday should ease the blow.)

Ridley Scott returns to the arena of his Oscar-winning Gladiator franchise nearly a quarter-century later for the swords-and-sandals sequel, released in November and now making its streaming debut. Paul Mescal stars as Lucius, son of Russell Crowe’s dearly departed Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen reprising her role). He runs afoul of Roman General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) and is conscripted, per the rules of the genre, into gladiator duty like his dad. Lucius trains under the watchful eye of the ambitious Macrinus (Denzel Washington) while plotting revenge.

As the NFL post-season nears its Super Bowl climax, a three-part special revives a timeless sports debate: Who gets the most credit for the dynasty that was the New England Patriots from 2001-19, with nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, coach Bill Belichick or his star player, quarterback Tom Brady? Athletes and sports journalists argue the issue, with radio personality Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo moderating. The first episode makes the case for Brady, the second for Belichick, and in the Feb. 4 finale, Russo weighs both sides with the help of surprise guests before making the final call. Among those weighing in: former Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Matt Cassel, Devin McCourt, Rodney Harrison and Carl Banks, with journalists including Bob Costas, Mike Greenburg, Peter King, Dan Shaughnessy and Michelle Beadle offering their opinions.

GBI agents Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) are up to their necks in corporate intrigue when they investigate multiple poisonings stemming from a dispute in a family-owned business. Elsewhere, disgraced Atlanta detective Angie (Erika Christensen) hopes a discovery at Waldorf Estates could lead her back to wearing the badge. Followed by High Potential (9/8c), where Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) looks into the bludgeoning death of a nanny while coming to the defense of her son Elliot (Matthew Lamb), who wasn’t invited to a classmate’s party. On The Rookie (10/9c), Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) swap their assigned rookies, while Nolan (Nathan Fillion) continues his search for escapee Jason Wyler before Bailey (Jenna Dewan) returns home.

