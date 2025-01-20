Carrie Underwood dealt with some major technical difficulties during her performance of “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump‘s inauguration. The country singer’s performance inside the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January, 20, was initially delayed due to difficulties with the music. When she finally started singing, she did so a cappella.

“I can just sing it,” she was seen telling an official. She then got on the mic and prompted the attendees to join her in the performance. “You know the words,” she told the crowd. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and more could be seen singing along as they stood behind Underwood at the event.

Although the American Idol judge has received backlash for her decision to perform at Trump’s inauguration, she was praised for staying calm and collected amid the chaos and technical difficulties. Viewers lauded the performance as “incredible” and applauded Underwood for “perfectly” executing the performance.

Carrie Underwood just proved why she is a professional. Great job staying composed in the face of technical difficulties at #InaugurationDay — J. Dylan White (@JDylanWhite) January 20, 2025

Once she finished holding out her last note, Underwood shook hands with Biden, Trump, and vice president J.D. Vance. However, many X users noticed that she seemingly snubbed Harris and did not shake her hand before exiting.

Carrie Underwood did not shake Kamala’s hand. Petty — Neo-Gambian (@ajindey) January 20, 2025

Carrie underhood didnt shake Kamala’s hand… Kamala would not want to touch yours even with a napkin in between 😭😭 — 𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱 𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔨𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔶 𝔤𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩.𖥔 (@CAPTAINTVEGA) January 20, 2025

Underwood was announced as one of Trump’s inauguration performers on January 13. Of her decision to perform at the controversial event, she explained, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

In the past, Underwood has not openly spoken about her political views and has steered clear of publicly taking sides in political debates. “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” she told The Guardian in 2019. “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”