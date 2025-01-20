Melania Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Kamala Harris & More Make Waves at 2025 Inauguration

Alyssa Norwin
3 Comments
Lauren Sanchez, Melania Trump, Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's Inauguration
Chip Somodevilla / Win McNamee / Getty Images / SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as president for a second time at his inauguration on January 20, 2025. There were several prominent political figures in attendance for the event, along with other recognizable faces.

The inauguration featured a performance from Carrie Underwood, who sang “America the Beautiful.” Following the official inauguration, there will be other events attended by performers like Jason Aldean, Gavin DeGraw, and more. Inauguration Eve featured Trump attending a ball in his honor with performances from The Village People and others.

Scroll down to see photos of stars who attended Trump’s inauguration.

President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump at his inauguration
Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Melania Trump

Melania Trump was by her husband’s side on his inauguration day. She went viral for wearing a black hat that appeared to cover her eyes as she walked into the ceremony. However, it appeared to get in the way when Trump tried to lean in for a cheek kiss.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. President Donald Trump react during inauguration ceremonies
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump & J.D. Vance

Trump and vice president J.D. Vance were both sworn in at the inauguration.

CEO of Google Sundar Pichai and Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elon Musk

Elon Musk was spotted in the inauguration crowd.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Barron Trump

Trump’s youngest child, Barron Trump, who is currently a student at New York University, looked all grown up as he watched his father get sworn in.

Country music artist Carrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” in a cream dress at the inauguration

Priscilla Chan (L), Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez had people talking with her inauguration look. She wore a plunging blazer with her lacy undergarments showing underneath while sitting next to Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Priscilla Chan.

Usha Vance, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and U.S. Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) stand together at the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Usha Vance, Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris & JD Vance

Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were joined by Trump’s vice president J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, at the inauguration.

Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump's Children

Trump’s kids Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. were in the inauguration crowd. Ivanka, who has opted not to work for her dad this presidency, stood out in her emerald ensemble and matching hat.

First Lady Jill Biden (L), First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President George W. Bush attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff, Bill Clinton & Hillary Clinton

While their spouses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took part in official inauguration duties, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff sat with Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and George Bush.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC
SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

Donald Trump's Family

Trump’s family watches as he’s sworn in as president.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul Logan Paul are seen during inauguration ceremonies in Emancipation Hall
Angelina Katsanis/POLITICO

Jake Paul & Logan Paul

Jake Paul and Logan Paul were spotted in the crowd at Trump’s inauguration.

Former US President Barack Obama arrives to attend the United States Capitol
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Barack Obama

Barack Obama was in attendance for the inauguration, although his wife, Michelle Obama, was not there.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is seen during inauguration ceremonies
Angelina Katsanis/POLITICO

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor also made an appearance.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) sits ahead of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Senator John Fetterman

U.S. Senator John Fetterman wore shorts and sneakers to the high-profile event.

