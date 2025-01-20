Melania Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Kamala Harris & More Make Waves at 2025 Inauguration
Donald Trump was officially sworn in as president for a second time at his inauguration on January 20, 2025. There were several prominent political figures in attendance for the event, along with other recognizable faces.
The inauguration featured a performance from Carrie Underwood, who sang “America the Beautiful.” Following the official inauguration, there will be other events attended by performers like Jason Aldean, Gavin DeGraw, and more. Inauguration Eve featured Trump attending a ball in his honor with performances from The Village People and others.
Scroll down to see photos of stars who attended Trump’s inauguration.
From TV Guide Magazine
What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery
Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.