Is Noel Fielding Exiting ‘Great British Baking Show’ Amid Health Issues?

A spokesperson for The Great British Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding is responding to claims that his client will be stepping down from the Netflix competition series amid ongoing health issues.

The news comes after Fielding’s Apple TV+ comedy series, The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, was axed last week midway through production on its second season. It was reported that Fielding failed to return to set following the Christmas break and ultimately pulled out of the series, of which he was the lead star.

It was later reported that Fielding dropped out of the show due to a mystery health condition, with his spokesperson stating, “This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client’s health. We are saddened by the decision to cease production but we cannot make any further comment on this matter.”

Another source told The Times, “Noel has said that he can’t film any more and so there was no choice but to stop. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and they wouldn’t have got to this extreme result if every possible solution hadn’t been exhausted.”

This then led to speculation Fielding would drop out of the upcoming season of The Great British Baking Show, which is scheduled to begin production on its 16th season in April. Fielding co-hosts the popular series alongside Alison Hammond and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

On Monday (January 20), Fielding’s spokesperson denied those rumors, telling The Standard, “There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off.”

“We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue,” the spokesperson continued, adding, “We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off.”

The Sun had previously reported that Fielding’s agents were in “crisis talks” with channel bosses about his position on the show. In the past, Fielding has done interviews saying how he has cleaned up up life after previous drug and alcohol issues.

“Time is of the essence because bosses need a degree of certainty about who will be fronting Bake Off,” a source claimed. “So much has to be put in place long before the cameras start rolling and producers are already geared up, ready to go.”

On January 1, around the time the fears regarding Fielding’s health came to light, his wife, Lliana Bird, shared an uplifting message with her followers. Alongside a photo of a Banksy art piece, she wrote, “Happy new year beauties, may your next quarter century be full of love, joy and laughter.”

The Great British Baking Show, Streaming, Netflix