The second season of Apple TV+’s comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin has been scrapped after star Noel Fielding “failed to come to work” following the Christmas break.

As first reported by The Sun, the show started filming Season 2 in the fall and was around three-quarters of the way through the shoot when it paused for the holidays. Fielding, who starred as the titular Dick Turpin, didn’t return when production was scheduled to resume and ultimately dropped out of the series.

According to The Sun, an insider claims the cast and crew were told the series was being axed due to “the illness of a key cast member.”

“They were understandably bewildered and infuriated by the bombshell because the show required millions of pounds, months of planning and hours of work,” the insider added. “It now effectively means that they are all out of work and looking for new jobs, but they still haven’t had a full explanation.”

Deadline reports that there is little hope for Season 2 to be salvaged as producer Big Talk Studios has disbanded the cast and crew.

Neither Apple, Big Talk, nor Fielding have yet to comment on the situation.

Fielding co-hosts The Great British Baking Show with Alison Hammond and is scheduled to film the 16th season of the Netflix cooking competition later this year. He’s also a regular on the British comedy panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which is also scheduled to film a new season this year.

Season 1 of The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin premiered on March 1, 2024, and starred Hugh Bonneville, Tamsin Greig, Mark Heap, Marc Wooton, Ellie White, Dolly Wells, and more. The series provided a fictional take on the life of Dick Turpin, who commits petty crimes in hopes of becoming England’s greatest highwayman.

The show was created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane, with Fielding having writing credits alongside Jon Brittain and Richard Naylor. It was directed by Ben Palmer and George Kane.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, Season 1, Streaming, Apple TV+