‘The View’ Fans Say Sara Haines & Alyssa Farah Griffin Should Have Their Own Show After Hilarious Video

The View co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Thursday (January 16), and now fans are calling for them to get their own spinoff show.

In the video, the two daytime talk show hosts played the “I Make The Face, You Make The Sound” challenge, where one person pulls a funny face, and the other comes up with a noise to match it.

The pair played several rounds, making some incredibly strange expressions and even stranger sounds. Both women were in fits of laughter throughout as they cracked each other up.

Fans also enjoyed the video and took to the comments to praise the duo, with many arguing they need their own show.

“It’s time for Alyssa and Sara to have their own show,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “You two are fabulous. Someday you guys will have your own show!”

“Omg I can’t stop laughing 😆 You all are adorable,” said another.

“You two are my favorites. Lol This is hilarious!” another added.

Another wrote, “It’s great to see you too just cutting up!”

“You all need to do this on the show one day! That’s absolutely hilarious,” said one viewer.

“My two favorites from the View,” wrote another.

“You two ladies are so funny. I really love watching you both on the View. But this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time!” added one fan.

Another wrote, “You two are the best thing to happen to @theviewabc.”

Farah Griffin and Haines currently serve as co-hosts on the ABC talk show alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro.

Haines originally joined the show in 2016 but left in 2018 to co-host ABC’s new third hour of Good Morning America. She returned to The View in March 2020 as a guest host and later rejoined as a permanent co-host for the 24th season.

Meanwhile, Farah Griffin joined the panel in 2022 as the show’s Republican voice. She previously served as White House director of strategic communications and Assistant to the President during Donald Trump‘s first presidency.

While there is no news on whether Haines and Farah Griffin will get their own show, The View recently premiered its spinoff show, The Weekend View, on the ABC News Live streaming platform. The show is hosted by The View‘s Friday panel, with moderator Behar joined by Haines, Farah Griffin, Hostin, and Navarro.

Would you like to see Haines and Farah Griffin host their own show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.