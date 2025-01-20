Elizabeth Nissen, Veteran ABC News Correspondent and ‘Nightline’ Reporter, Dies at 71

Veteran ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Nissen, who provided coverage for Nightline and World News Tonight, has died. She was 71.

According to her online obituary, Nissen passed away at home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Tuesday, January 7, three days after her 71st birthday. A cause of death was not provided.

Born on January 4, 1954, Nissen made her mark as a respected broadcast journalist and news correspondent, working for the likes of WGBH (public television), CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Newsweek. She was also the co-founder and senior producer of NBC Learn, the educational division of NBC News.

Throughout her career, she covered a variety of topics, from war to sports science to the arts.

She is best known for her time at ABC News, where she frequently appeared on the programs Nightline and World News Tonight. Most notably, she provided coverage on World News Tonight on the evening that Princess Diana died in 1997.

“A lifelong reader, learner, and teacher, Beth was passionate about communicating information in a relatable way,” reads her obit. “She prepared her students to be critical thinkers, and helped teachers improve methods and techniques for more effective instruction.”

It continues, “She was a caregiver, a true oldest—most responsible—sibling. She was also an active member of her local Rotary Club, and The Adelphies group at 1st Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor at the time of her passing.”

“She is remembered for her wit, her knowledge, her compassion, and her nurturing of friendships through extensive personal correspondence,” the obit concludes. “She was an avid Wolverine—and Lions—fan.”

Nissen is survived by five of her six siblings, as well as nine nieces and nephews.