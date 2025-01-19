The funny folks of Saturday Night Live had plenty of current events to riff on this week, with Saturday’s episode coming shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration and while TikTok was going offline amid a ban in the United States.

And after James Austin Johnson played Trump in SNL’s cold open on Saturday, host Dave Chappelle — hosting the NBC show for a fourth time — sent a message to the real-life politician. Here are big moments from the episode.

Faux Donald Trump laments TikTok’s end

Saturday’s cold open featured Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, and Marcello Hernández playing MSNBC talking heads reacting to a torrent of breaking news about Trump. Some of those headlines: Trump wanting to trade Connecticut for Italy, saying that Arnold Palmer had some of the “longest balls in history,” wanting to end the wildfires by filling the Up house with water balloons, and exploring the possibility of buying the Emerald City.

And in a press conference, Johnson’s Donald Trump weighed in on the TikTok ban.“Yes, we love TikTok, don’t we? We love TikTok. We used to hate it, but then it, quite frankly, in many ways, got me elected. So now we love it,” he said. “We also love The Rizzler, don’t we, folks? And they’re trying to take The Rizzler away from us. It’s so sad. They want him the hell out of here. We do love Costco Guys. Boom! And we’re doing ‘Get Ready With Me.’ That’s gonna be fun. And we’re doing the challenges. Remember? Ice bucket? We loved Ice bucket.”

Dave Chappelle makes a plea to the real Trump

Dave Chappelle’s nearly-17-minute monologue touched on the Los Angeles wildfires, President Jimmy Carter’s trip to Palestine, Luigi Mangione, the allegations against Diddy, Trump’s debunked claims about Springfield, Ohio.

And speaking of Trump, Chappelle ended his monologue with a plea to the president-elect. “The presidency is no place for petty people,” the comedian said. “So Donald Trump — I know you watch the show — man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. And I mean this when I say this: Good luck. Please do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity. And please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

SNL does its own “Pop the Balloon” with some familiar faces

One sketch on Saturday mimicked the real-life “Pop the Balloon or Find Love” YouTube dating show, with Nwodim playing YouTuber Arlette Amuli. In the dating show, women meet prospective dates and pop their balloons if they’re not interested. And in the SNL sketch, some of those men are characters from Chappelle’s Show, including Chapelle as Silky Johnson — who clashes with rapper GloRilla, the musical guest of Saturday’s SNL episode — and Donnell Rawlings as Ashy Larry.

