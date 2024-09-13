‘The Simpsons’ Star Hank Azaria Reacts to Trump’s ‘Pet Eating’ in Springfield Claims

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

Donald Trump‘s baseless claims that immigrants are eating people’s cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio, has caused quite a stir online, and now The Simpsons’ star Hank Azaria has jumped into the action.

The meme-worthy comments stemmed from the former president’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10, where Trump said, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. This is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

These unfounded claims quickly went viral online, with many people creating jokes and memes from Trump’s comments. In particular, people shared clips and images from The Simpsons, which is set in the fictional town of Springfield.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.” pic.twitter.com/vHcyvxoBDC — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 11, 2024

On Thursday, Azaria took to X, where he shared a video of himself doing the voice of Chief Wiggum, one of the many iconic characters he voices in the series. In the clip, Wiggum takes a call from a concerned Springfield citizen who claims people are eating the cats and dogs.

Chief Wiggum, Springfield PD, here… they’re doing WHAT? pic.twitter.com/KiK3srkb0i — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) September 12, 2024

“Springfield Police Chief Clancy Wiggum, how can I can help you?” he begins. People are eating dogs? What, d’you mean like hot dogs? Oh, cats! Mr Katz is eating hot dogs? No? People are eating dogs, and cats? People are eating dogs and cats in Springfield?… Are they good?”

“LOL! That’s great!” responded one fan to Azaria’s video.

“Reason 4,962 why I love you,” said another.

“The Simpsons have got to do an episode joking about this,” added another commenter.

Other celebrities have also weighed in on the dogs and cats debacle, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who took to X on Thursday to share Trump’s latest claim that immigrants are taking geese from local parks.

For those of you with no interest in eating cats or dogs, geese have now been added to the menu. https://t.co/vnlybeS09J — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 13, 2024

“For those of you with no interest in eating cats or dogs, geese have now been added to the menu,” Hamill quipped.

The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell shared a photo of himself on his couch with his pet dogs, writing, “‘They’re eating the dogs’ Us at home…”

‘They’re eating the dogs’ Us at home… pic.twitter.com/TmeD2HZH90 — Jerry O’Connell (@MrJerryOC) September 11, 2024

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick responded by simply posting that Trump was “Doing all that yelling and lying.”

Doing all that yelling and lying. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav joked, “Pet Shop Boys better stay inside and lock the doors. You too Snoop Dogg. And Pitbull.”