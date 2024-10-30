Jimmy Fallon has not gotten a “boom” from the internet over his treatment of TikTok’s The Costco Guys on Monday, October 28.

The 50-year-old host was joined by dad A.J., his son Big Justice, and The Rizzler (unrelated to them by blood) on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The Floridian father-and-son duo struck fame with their “boom” or “doom” reviews of chicken bakes and the “Double Chunk Chocolate Cookie” at their local Costco. Their online star power grew with original songs and when they roped in the iconic Rizzler along the way.

For their first-ever late-night appearance, The Costco Guys brought the energy, but the proceedings went viral as Fallon didn’t exactly match it, according to fans the host came off as dismissive and cut off his excitable guests.

I want to hire one of those body language analysis people to study Fallon in this whole appearance. All I get from Fallon here is seeping contempt. He just talks over these guys and ignores them constantly. It’s even funnier because you can tell The Roots like them more. pic.twitter.com/M9M4Jzueg6 — Rolo Spooky (@PoorOldRoloTony) October 29, 2024

The group recreated viral expressions from their TikTok videos, and at one point, Fallon cut off his Big Justice while he explained the famed “Boom meter” rating.

“You have something on your channel called the Boom meter, can you explain how the Boom meter works Big Justice?” Fallon asked. Big Justice replied: “So, we did this thing, ‘boom or doom.’ But everybody got like, ‘You don’t give any dooms,’ blah, blah, blah. Right? Well, we came up with the boom meter ’cause people rate stuff one to ten. So, we said, it goes from one to five booms,” he explained.

Then, Big Justice, A.J., and The Rizzler were about to shout five booms in harmony. Instead of “booming” with them, Fallon put up his hand and stopped them. “Okay,” he interjected. “Yeah, five booms,” he added. Fallon then moved on to rate Halloween candy with them.

But even further into the segment, the bad vibes continued when The Rizzler, who is 12, tried out a cream-filled twizzler. Taking a bite and holding out the remainder of the sweet treat, he asked Fallon, “Where do I put this?” The NBC host replied: “Yeah, alright,” not offering a helping hand and leaving The Rizzler to eat the rest of it.

During the Halloween taste-test portion, Fallon then gave Big Justice a bowl of raisins. When the youngster questioned the raisons, Fallon snapped: “They’re good for you!”

The saga caused a swirl on social media, where fans called out Fallon for not seeming to be into the interview or the guests. Here were some of the viral reactions on X:

why does Fallon look so annoyed here pic.twitter.com/JQF7nYlfLM — Harry (@hdwmovies) October 29, 2024

The Rizzler: where do I put this Fallon: ya all right You’re walking a dangerous line Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/TaZB7eqpWv — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) October 29, 2024

Jimmy Fallon too good for the Costco Guys and The Rizzler. Streets won’t forget. pic.twitter.com/CdqZRqBisk — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 30, 2024

dawg this is killing me Fallon’s so mad lol https://t.co/uFBsiWzrPZ pic.twitter.com/XqGUSNca7o — ️‍Sage (Lee Harker’s Wife) (@sage_2695) October 29, 2024

Jimmy Fallon was frankly very disrespectful to The Rizzler. In ten years YOU’RE GONNA BE MOWING HIS LAWN, BUDDY — Daniel Gallegos (@BeanWalrus) October 30, 2024

When talk show shared the interview on their official YouTube account, other fans pointed out how Fallon acted unenthused.

“Bro Jimmy Fallon was so done with AJ and Big Justice,” one user wrote.

“The Rizzler will not forget being ignored when asking what to do with his twizzler,” wrote another.

“I’m dead Jimmy was so sick of the booms,” wrote a third.

“Why is Jimmy not taking the rizzler seriously,” cried a fourth.

What did you think of Jimmy Fallon’s interview with the Costco Guys? Feel free to use the “Boom Meter” and let us know in the comments section below!