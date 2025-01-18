The world has gotten to know Baylen Dupree on social media, and now fans are getting a deeper dive into her life on the new TLC series Baylen Out Loud. The series premiered on January 13 and features Dupree and her family as they “navigate new experiences and witness the complexities of Baylen’s Tourette Syndrome.”

The reality star was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome ahead of her 18th birthday in 2020 and has now been living with the diagnosis for nearly five years. Scroll down for everything we know about how she manages the neurological disorder and more.

Baylen Dupree has Tourette Syndrome

“Tourette Syndrome is a neurological involuntary motor and vocal disorder that is chronic,” Dupree explained in an introduction video for TLC. “Tourette Syndrome causes me to have tics and tics are sudden twitches, sounds, or movements that I do repetitively. When I get the urge to tic, it feels like my skin is crawling and it’s very, very itchy. After I do the tic or release the tic, the urge goes away. My tics can come from anything. Anything I see, hear, smell, think about. The most random things can become a tic or tics.”

The influencer has tried taking medications to manage her symptoms. Although she doesn’t specifically take medications for the tics, she uses remedies that stabilize her mood and help her insomnia. “Basically when your mood is stabilized, my tics have been better,” she said on TikTok. “Anxiety, stress, overexcitement, or excitement in general, any type of hyper-emotion or things around that area can make your tics worse. When you’re more stable with your mood, especially with me, it has progressively helped my tics.”

Sometimes, when Dupree is “most stressed,” she also faces “dystonic tics,” which she compared to “paralysis” and like a part of her body is “locked.” She explained, “Dystonic tics are a type of motor tic that involve sustained muscle contractions that can last for long periods of time.”

By the time Dupree was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, she had already been experiencing tics for years. “I would go to the doctor and I would be like, ‘I don’t know how to explain this feeling, but I can’t stop,'” she told People. “That’s the only thing and the only way that I would tell people because I didn’t understand it and I didn’t have information.”

Where does Baylen Dupree live?

The Dupree family lives in Ranson, West Virginia. Baylen was born and raised in the small town, which has a population of 5,497 as of press time. The city is south of the Pennsylvania state line and north of Washington D.C.

Who is Baylen Dupree’s boyfriend?

Dupree has been dating Colin Dooley since November 2022. They met on a dating app and Dooley has become a source of calm for the TLC star. “Colin is my medicine,” she said during the Baylen Out Loud premiere. “That’s the best way I’m going to describe it. He means a lot to me and there’s not many people that can help me and calm me and relax me as he can.”

The Virginia native admitted that he was skeptical about Dupree’s Tourette Syndrome when he saw that she mentioned it on her dating app profile. “I didn’t actually know if she was telling the truth or not,” he said. “People make jokes all the time on dating apps.”

Dooley is in the United States Air Force after joining in 2020. Season 1 of Baylen Out Loud documents the couple dealing with his impending relocation for work and the effect it would have on their relationship.

Baylen Dupree’s family

Baylen’s parents are Julie Dupree and Allen Dupree. She has five siblings — a sister Sammi and four brothers, Burke, Sven, Vick, and Bechnir — and is the second oldest of the bunch. The whole family appears on Baylen Out Loud.

Julie is a stay-at-home mom, while Allen works for the federal government. They had been married for 23 years when Season 1 of Baylen Out Loud was filmed.

The oldest child in the family is Burke, who had recently graduated college and was looking to start his career when the show premiered. After Baylen comes Sammi, who no longer lives with the family in West Virginia since she moved in with her boyfriend in Kansas. However, she still appears on the show while visiting her brood. The fourth oldest, Sven, is “really into sports and socializing with friends,” while Vick “loves the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing,” according to their TLC bios. Bechnir, who “just wants to have fun,” is the youngest Dupree child.

Baylen Out Loud, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC