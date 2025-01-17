‘The Price is Right’ Fans Stunned by Contestant’s Crazy $1 Bid in ‘Showcase’ Round

A Price is Right contestant caused quite a stir on Thursday’s (January 16) episode after making a crazily brave $1 bid during the Showcase round, only for it to pay off and win her a massive prize.

The contestant in question was Anna, who faced off against fellow contestant Amy Lee in a tricky pricing game.

Amy Lee was first up and had to guess the price of a laptop and craft suite, camping gear and painting set, and a 2024 Mazda Mazda3 S. She initially wanted to say $55,000 before the studio audience talked her down. She almost went for $35,000 but ultimately landed on $40,000.

It was then Anna’s turn to make her bid on three separate trips, including one to Mexico, another to Germany, and finally, a trip to Bali. She turned to her family in the audience for advice. “One Dollar?” she said, confirming whether that was what her family wanted her to say. She locked in her shocking $1 bid and dropped to her knees in anticipation.

“Alright, haven’t seen that in a while,” host Drew Carey said.

Per The Price is Right rules, if a player overbids, they automatically lose, so under-bidding is a known tactic. However, making such a move during the Showcase round, when high-priced items are on the table, is an incredibly bold tactic.

Thankfully for Anna, her risky play paid off, as Amy Lee’s guess of $40,000 was $11,000 over the actual price. This meant Anna won the game with her $1 bid — the actual price of the trips was $38,253, while Amy Lee’s items were worth $29,557.

Fans took to the The Price is Right Reddit page to debate Anna’s risky strategy, with some baffled by the decision and others praising her tactical thinking.

“A lady this morning bid $1 on the showcase… I initially screamed at the TV and threw my hands up. But I was thinking about it, and if the other bidder was over, she still could have won with a ridiculous $1 bid on a showcase,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Why risk going over when you suspect the other person was over on their bid,” another said.

“I was so dumbfounded when I saw it at first, but then thought about it and I guess it made sense,” the original poster added.

“It almost never happens,” said another in regards to the $1 Showcase bid. “Even Drew said it’s been a long time since someone bid $1 on the showcase. I just looked it up and it’s only happened 7 times in the past 20 years.”

Another wrote, “If you know your opponent overbid, it’s a great strategy.”

However, one commenter disagreed, saying, “It makes more sense in contestant row. It feels like spiking the ball to do it during showcase bidding. I thought it was disrespectful. The shame of overbidding is bad enough. To rub it in with a bid that will only win if your opponent has overbid is over the top.”

Others, though, said they’d have done the same, with one user writing, “When that first woman bid i said to my wife she’s way over so the other woman should bid a dollar but won’t. I was glad she did!”

“That’s bad ass honestly,” said another.

“Considering her opponent wanted to bid $55,000 on that showcase (with ONE car) before settling on $40,000, I don’t blame her,” wrote one fan.

What did you think of Anna’s bold bid? Would you have done the same? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.