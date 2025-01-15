‘Silo’ Finale Will Have Major ‘Surprise’ Ending: What This Means for Show’s Future

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the books on which Silo is based, including books that have yet to be adapted in the series.]

Silo Season 2 ends this Friday, January 17 on Apple TV+, and the show’s future is already locked in. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama will continue for two more seasons, and Seasons 3 and 4 will possibly film back to back. But the show is gearing up for an apparently major departure from the source material in its Season 2 finale, one that’s bound to have ripple effects on the next two seasons.

Silo is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels titled Wool, Shift, and Dust. Seasons 1 and 2 have covered the plot of Wool, but showrunner Graham Yost told TVLine that Season 2 ends “in a slightly different way” than the first book. “There’s a big surprise at the end of the season — and that’s all I’ll say.”

Ahead of the Season 2 finale, here’s all there is to know about Silo‘s upcoming final two seasons.

What is Silo about?

Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

When is the Silo Season 2 finale?

The description for the Season 2 finale is simple but ominous: “The rebels make their move — and so does Juliette.” The Episode 10 finale comes out on Friday, January 17.

What time do new episodes of Silo come out on Apple TV+?

While Silo drops on Fridays, Apple TV+ tends to release new episodes at 9 p.m. ET the night before their scheduled day. So, the Silo finale could be available as early as Thursday, January 16 at 9/8c on Apple TV+.

What books will Silo Seasons 3 and 4 be based on?

Silo‘s first two seasons have covered the plot of the first book in Howey’s trilogy, Wool. Shift and Dust will be covered in Seasons 3 and 4, but there’s a major difference in setting between books one and two that change Juliette’s presence in the story temporarily. [Warning: book spoilers ahead!]

Following the events of Wool, Shift becomes a prequel and takes readers back to 300 years before the plot of the first novel. It returns to the previous timeline by the end, and that’s when Juliette comes back. Yost has already addressed the possibility of Ferguson (who’s also an executive producer on the series) having less screen time in Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 finale.

“In the book Shift, Juliette doesn’t appear until like the last page, right? It’s about this silo [No. 18], but it’s also the origin story of the whole silo project,” Yost told TVLine. “I would say that we have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, and she is not just going to be in the last scene of the season. Juliette would be a big part [of Season 3].”

The Season 2 finale surprise could make it possible for Ferguson to remain in most of Season 3 despite the timeline shift. The show seems rather committed to remaining loyal to the book plot, so perhaps there will be a dual timeline in the third season that allows for a flashback origin story and a continued adventure in the show’s present day.

Ferguson is still very invested in the series, as shown in her statement in the Silo‘s Seasons 3 and 4 renewal announcement on December 16.

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with Silo since the first episode,” she said. “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Yost also confirmed that they’re not planning to create more Silo after they finish covering the plot of Howey’s novels. He told GamesRadar+ that “the books are a trilogy. This is not Outlander. This is not a long science fiction series. It’s a trilogy. We’re not going to extend it beyond that.”

When does Silo Season 3 and 4 come out?

As of the time of publication, it does not appear that Silo has started production on Season 3 just yet, so we’re far from knowing a release date for Season 3 and even further from Season 4. Season 1 first debuted in May 2023, followed by Season 2’s release in November 2024. That could be an indicator of how long the wait will be until Seasons 3 and 4 come out, but Ferguson hinted that they could film the last two seasons back to back. Apple TV+ could cut down the wait time as a result.

“I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that’s the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don’t think it’s a secret. The books are the books. It’s three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons,” she told Collider in April 2024, adding, “So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we’re absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we’ve done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end.”

Silo, Season 2 Finale, Friday, January 17, Apple TV+