The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be introducing a new housewife in Season 14. Bravo announced on May 22 that Bozoma “Boz” Saint John is joining the cast. She’ll star alongside Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke, with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as “friends.”

Saint John’s casting comes after the exits of Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley. Here are five things you need to know about Saint John ahead of RHOBH Season 14.

She was previously the chief marketing officer at Netflix.

Saint John served as the chief marketing officer at Netflix from August 2020 to March 2022. In the early days of her career, Saint John worked at PepsiCo as a senior marketing manager. She eventually became the head of the company’s music and entertainment marketing. She’s also worked for Uber, Endeavor, and Apple Music.

She is a published author.

Saint John opened up about the loss of her daughter and husband in her memoir The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival. The book was published in 2023.

She is a widow.

Saint John was married to Peter Saint John from 2003 until his death in 2013. He died from Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

She is a mom.

Saint John and her late husband had two children together. Their first child, a daughter named Eve, died shortly after birth. The Saint Johns later welcomed a second daughter named Lael.

She moved all around the world as a child.

Saint John was born in Connecticut, but she spent her childhood in Ghana, Kenya, and Washington D.C., according to her Computer History Museum bio. Her family settled down in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when she was 12. She went on to graduate from Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and African American Studies.

Do you think Boz is a great addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.