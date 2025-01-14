Leanne Ford is one of the thousands of people who lost a home in the California wildfires. The former HGTV star revealed that her house burned down as blazes ravaged through the Los Angeles area. She and husband Erik Allen Ford had just closed on the home less than one month before it the tragedy.

“Three weeks ago we got keys to our new LA place in Rustic Canyon,” Leanne wrote in a January 10 Instagram post. “We were excited (though me — a bit hesitant…) to start spending some time again in our favorite part of LA. A beautiful historical and quirky artists’ home. We brought over so many of our favorite things to fill it with. It was to be a place to write, to create. Three days ago we lost it.”

The Restored by the Fords star shared pictures of the rubble that remained after her home burned to the ground. She also posted videos of the fire and smoke overtaking the structure before it was reduced to nothing.

“Thankfully, this wasn’t yet our HOME. It was still just a house,” Leanne continued. “So for us, this is not the same tragedy that it has been for so many other families in Los Angeles. We are the lucky ones. We had a beautiful safe home in PA to escape back to. Still, to be affected by fires is shocking, to say the least. I’m in awe of the firemen and women choosing to run into the flames while we get to run out. I can only say — THANK YOU.”

The Pittsburgh resident confirmed that she and daughter Ever were “safe,” while Erik “stayed in LA to be with his team.”

Leanne made her HGTV debut in 2018 when she starred in Restored by the Fords with her brother Steve Ford. The show aired for two seasons and featured the siblings renovating older Pittsburgh-area homes. The duo returned for one season of Home Again With the Fords in 2021. Additionally, Leanne has appeared on A Very Brady Renovation and Season 1 of Rock the Block.