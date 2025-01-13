‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Has Stunning Dice Game Win After Getting Teased by Drew Carey

A contestant on The Price is Right on Thursday (January 9) had luck on her side as she played the rarely-won Dice Game and bagged herself a brand-new car worth $26,335.

The contestant in question was Cynthia Soriano, who made her way up to the stage from Contestants Row after winning the third pricing game of the episode. She was greeted by host Drew Carey, who teased her after noticing her shirt, which read, “I just want to spin the wheel.”

“You just want to spin the wheel? Alright, then go back to your seat then,” Carey quipped before throwing to announcer George Gray to reveal the prize on offer, a brand-new fountain blue Chevy Trailblazer LT.

Carey then guided Soriano over to the Dice Game, telling her, “We’re gonna roll some dice, like we’re in Vegas. Me and you.”

For those unfamiliar, the Dice Game sees a contestant trying to figure out the price of the car on offer. The first digit of the price is revealed, and the remaining four digits are all between 1 and 6. The contestant must roll dice four times, hoping to land on a correct digit. If the contestant does not roll a correct digit, they must predict whether the actual digit is higher or lower than the number they rolled.

Soriano was obviously nervous as she messed up on her first roll, not getting the dice over the white line on the board, meaning she had to toss again. Thankfully, her next toss worked out perfectly, as she rolled a 1, and given that a player can’t guess lower than a 1, it means she automatically won that digit.

She next rolled a 2 and guessed higher, then a 5, which she predicted as lower, and finally, a 4. Soriano looked to the audience for advice, ultimately guessing higher.

Carey then revealed whether her answers were correct, going through digit by digit. It all came down to whether she correctly guessed if the final digit was higher than a 4. “Come on, baby,” Carey said as he rubbed the number board for good luck.

The final digit was revealed as a 5, meaning Soriano won the game and the flashy new SUV. She immediately started screaming and jumping up and down as Carey motioned for her to go check out her new ride.

“I love seeing people win big,” wrote one YouTube commenter after Soriano’s feelgood victory.

“Yay, Cynthia! Enjoy your new car!” another said.

“I love to see the less fortunate people win rather than the wealthy that can afford everything,” added another.

“Fantasticcccccc job,” commented an Instagram user.

Soriano might not have got to spin the wheel, but she ended up leaving with a new set of wheels. So, all in all, a good night!

