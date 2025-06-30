‘The Price Is Right’ Sneak Peek as Show Honors First Responders on July 4th

This year, as in previous years, The Price Is Right will be honoring first responders who will get to compete on a special July 4 edition of the show.

However, this episode will be a little different because all of the first responders are local to California. Many of them fought to put out the Los Angeles fires that struck the city in January. The 14 destructive Southern California fires affected multiple areas in the state and destroyed millions of homes and filming locations. They started on January 1 and were completely extinguished on January 30.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police officers will “come on down” to play for big cash, cars, and exciting prizes, including a luxury boat and camper trailer perfect for summer getaways and vacations with thrilling outdoor adventures.

“Today’s a really special day. We’ve got heroes in the audience, especially all those who helped with the LA fires. They were horrific,” host Drew Carey gives a special message at the beginning of the episode.

Seen in a clip provided by the game show, a contestant named Daniel, who works for the Oxford Fire Department, got the chance to win a big prize. He also said that the highlight of his job is blasting the siren on the ladder truck he drives. “I want to borrow one of your sirens,” Drew Carey joked.

Another contestant, Jonith Johnson Jr., a helicopter pilot with the LA Fire Department, played Shell Game after bidding $1. These contestants and more will compete for awesome prizes.

The episode will air on Friday, July 4, for one hour at 11am EST/10 am PST on CBS. However, if you miss it, the episode will stream on Paramount+ the next day. Season 53 recently ended on Friday, June 27, but this special episode will be counted as this season. New episodes will return in September.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, coming this fall, CBS