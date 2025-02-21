Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Something that 9-1-1 has done consistently well since the beginning is the major disaster. Usually, it’s something that begins or ends a season, sometimes it’s over the course of multiple episodes, and chances are that at least one member of the 118 will be in some serious danger at some point during it. We’ve already come up with our own ranking for the ones so far, but when we spoke with Oliver Stark during the first half of Season 8 (the second half premieres on March 6), we had to get his top five.

“Number one is always going to be the tsunami for me, I think because it’s the first time that we really went that big,” Stark shared. (Watch the full video above.) “Obviously the earthquake in Season 2 was big, but the tsunami in Season 3 felt like we were making a movie, and it really, for me hit home and landed. Everything about it felt like we were in a tsunami.”

He was clearly a fan of Season 8’s opening disaster — bee-nado into emergency plane landing — because he put it in the number two slot. “I know a lot of people were skeptical of the bees,” he said. “I think it was great. I think it really came off and the way that it actually segued into the plane emergency, I was super proud of those three episodes. I thought they came together really nicely.”

His third pick didn’t start or end a season but it did set the stage for what would follow: the plane crash in Season 1’s “Worst Day Ever.” As Stark recalls, “It was the big first event that we did. I think that was the first time that as actors making the show, we were like, oh, we are going to do really big stuff here.”

Watch the full video above for more from Stark, including his last two picks for his top five. Then let us know which are your picks in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC