It was already going to be a long wait until the next new 9-1-1 episode after the midseason finale. But then the episode set up the possibility of one of the members of the 118 leaving Los Angeles and the promo showed a major character being kidnapped!

While we wait to see what’s ahead on the ABC drama, we’ve gathered everything we know about the second half of 9-1-1 Season 8 below, from the return date to the major questions about what’s next and more.

When does 9-1-1 Season 8 return in 2025?

9-1-1 Season 8 returns on Thursday, March 6, 2025, still in its 8/7c time slot.

Is there a new 9-1-1 trailer?

Yes! ABC aired a new promo after the midseason finale, teasing a thrilling storyline to kick off the back half. Watch it below:

Where did 9-1-1 Season 8 leave off? Was there a cliffhanger?

In the midseason finale, Brad (Callum Blue), the actor from Hotshots, joined the 118 on their shift and ended up helping out on calls. When he returned to work, the 118 was right there on set with him — with Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) onscreen and Bobby (Peter Krause) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) consultants.

Meanwhile, Eddie made a major decision in his attempt to try to fix things with his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), who moved to Texas with his grandparents after catching his father with the doppelganger of his dead mother: to leave LA to be closer to him!

Showrunner Tim Minear explained to TV Insider, “It just feels like Eddie needs to be the one to take a step. Eddie needs to be the one to give up something, to walk away from something in order to really focus on repairing that relationship with Chris.”

Will everyone be back for the second half of Season 8?

Yes!

Is Eddie moving to Texas in Season 8?

That’s to be determined. Right now, he’s looking at houses and planning to move, but anything could happen to change that. Maybe he realizes he needs to bring Chris home or Chris decides on his own to return to L.A. Maybe something happens that leads to him realizing he can’t leave, at least not yet.

Is Maddie going to be kidnapped again when 9-1-1 returns?

It certainly looks that way! Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) — who’s pregnant! — is in some serious danger in the aforementioned promo, presumably kidnapped by a serial killer! Hewitt teased quite the arc coming up for her character on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast She called it “the craziest thing I’ve ever done on 9-1-1” and revealed she’d lost her voice.

Minear also teased for TV Insider that Episode 9 starts “kind of a thriller,” leading into “a flat-out thriller” in the one to follow. This is presumably it.

What’s next for 9-1-1‘s couples?

We do have some hope for Maddie since Minear did tell TV Insider “there’s a very good possibility” that her and Chimney’s baby will be born this season.

Bobby and Athena (Angela Bassett) are having their new house built (after a fire at the end of Season 7), and Minear promised us, “You’ll see it pretty soon.” He added, “I think it’s also time for them to have a little joy, wouldn’t you say?”

He also agreed that it feels “like there has to be” joy coming for Hen and Karen (Tracie Thoms) after the first half saw tough times for them with their children: first fighting to get their foster license back so they could bring Mara (Askyler Bell) home, then Denny (Declan Pratt) getting pinned between a car and a house.

Will 9-1-1 Season 8 set up the potential new spinoff?

The world of 9-1-1 may be expanding, though the location of the potential spinoff — nothing has been ordered yet — has yet to be determined (or at least revealed). Hawai’i has been reported as a possibility. Should this series come to be, however, don’t expect to see anything set it up this season on 9-1-1.

“We’re not going to do a backdoor pilot or something inside of 9-1-1,” Minear told TV Insider. “But Ryan Murphy and me and Rashad [Raisani, co-showrunner of 9-1-1: Lone Star], we’ve been having meetings and talking about possibilities and that’s pretty much all I could say about that.”

9-1-1, Returns, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8/7c, ABC