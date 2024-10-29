Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

9-1-1 has some of our favorite relationships on TV right now. In fact, three members of the 118 are in long-term, stable, loving marriages that also showcase strong partnerships. The other two firefighters are still figuring things out. That includes Buck (Oliver Stark), who hasn’t had the best of luck with love and is currently dating fellow first responder Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.).

When TV Insider caught up with Stark about the most recent episode and got some teases about the obstacles coming Buck and Tommy’s way, we had to wonder: Does Buck want a relationship like the others—Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett), Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms)—have, with the romance and partnership right now, or is he still figuring that out?

“I think everybody wants someone that obviously they have the romance with, but that there’s an understanding of each other’s job. And I think that the specific thing about this show or first responders is that their job is probably quite hard to relate to, and there’s an above and beyond situation there that I don’t think a lot of other jobs entail,” Stark told us (as you can watch in the video above). “So I think the fact that so many of the relationships on the show are centered around couples that both of them are in this world is probably for that reason, that it’s hard to sustain maybe relationships with certain jobs because there’s just difficulty understanding or relating to the things that they go through.”

He added, “Obviously, right now he is with somebody that is a first responder in Episode 5. But yeah, I do think in the long term that would be, I mean, not necessary but helpful.”

When it comes to Buck’s relationship, Stark teased some spiraling ahead in Episode 6 (airing November 7). “I’m looking forward to [that]. I like when Buck gets too in his own head and goes to people around him to ask questions and advice,” he shared. “Buck is going to learn more about Tommy’s past, and that is going to send him into somewhat of a spiral. And yeah, he’ll have to lean on those around him and get some really, I think, quite profound advice.”

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC