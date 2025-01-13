Callum Woodhouse is returning as Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 after a season away, but when exactly will he reappear in the veterinary drama? Tristan wasn’t in Season 5 premiere on Sunday, January 12 on PBS, but thanks to available information about the fifth season, we know that it won’t be much longer before he comes back home.

Woodhouse left the series at the end of Season 3, and his departure was handled by having Tristan leave Darrowby to serve in the military as an army vet as World War II began. Here’s everything we know about Woodhouse’s return to the PBS Masterpiece drama, including how long viewers can expect him back. If you want to be surprised when Tristan returns, then there are spoilers below.

How many episodes are there in All Creatures Great and Small Season 5?

Season 5 consists of seven episodes, and the series has already been renewed for Season 6, so more are on the way. The episodes are titled “To All our Boys,” “Holding the Baby,” “Homecoming,” “Uninvited Guests,” “Pair Bond,” “Glass Half Full,” and “All God’s Creatures.”

When are new episodes of All Creatures Great and Small?

There are currently no interruptions in the weekly release schedule for Season 5, according to PBS’ calendar, so viewers can expect a new episode every Sunday for the next six weeks provided there are no announced preemptions. Here’s the Season 5 release schedule with episodic descriptions for each.

Episode 1: “To All our Boys,” Sunday, January 12, 9/8c

A medical scare keeps James grounded, while Mrs. Hall faces trouble helping with the war effort.

Episode 2: “Holding the Baby,” Sunday, January 19, 9/8c

Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.

Episode 3: “Homecoming,” Sunday, January 26, 9/8c

Jimmy’s Christening Day is interrupted by a surprise visitor, and Siegfried struggles to keep a promise.

Episode 4: “Uninvited Guests,” Sunday, February 2, 9/8c

Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.

Episode 5: “Pair Bond,” Sunday, February 9, 9/8c

Carmody’s exciting opportunity leaves Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding back his protégé.

Episode 6: “Glass Half Full,” Sunday, February 16, 9/8c

James has a bout of brucellosis. Siegfried and Tristan are forced to renegotiate their relationship.

Episode 7: “All God’s Creatures,” Sunday, February 23, 9/8c

Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy’s first birthday, but troubling news unsettles Mrs. Hall.

When does Tristan Farnon return in All Creatures Great and Small Season 5?

Tristan comes back in Season 5 Episode 3, “Homecoming,” according to photos from the episodes. It seems he will be the surprise appearance at Baby Jimmy’s christening. Woodhouse will be back for the full season, including the Episode 7 finale, and he will have some squabbles with his replacement at the brother Siegfried’s (Samuel West) veterinary office, Carmody (James Anthony-Rose). While the show has been renewed for Season 6, it’s not yet known if Woodhouse will return in those episodes.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

See the christening and Tristan’s return in photos from the episode, below.