‘Creatures’ in Wartime, ‘Miss Scarlet’ Minus the Duke, NFL Wild Card Weekend, Down Under at the Australian Open and With Hallmark

The Masterpiece fan favorite All Creatures Great and Small returns on the cozy homefront amid WWII hardship in 1941. The Victoria mystery Miss Scarlet returns without the Duke, as the private eye tangles with a new detective inspector. NFL fans will be glued all weekend to wild card matches. The first of the year’s Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the Australian Open, kicks off with day matches in U.S. prime time. Hallmark Channel goes even further Down Under with a romantic journey to Antarctica.

All Creatures Great and Small

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The beloved adaptation of James Herriot’s books continues to adjust to wartime in 1941 as the fifth season gets underway on a poignant note. While James (Nicholas Ralph) serves as a Royal Air Force pilot, though never far away from a veterinary crisis, back on the Yorkshire homefront of Darrowby, the usually crusty Siegfried (Samuel West) dotes on baby Jimmy, to the delight of his mother Helen (Rachel Shenton), who pines for James’ return. Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift joins the cast as officious air-raid warden Mr. Bosworth, who makes the grievous error of assuming housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) isn’t suitable for service because of her gender. And it wouldn’t be Creatures without a terrific animal story, this time involving a housecat who has a surprising reason for playing dead.

Miss Scarlet

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The Duke (Stuart Martin) has left Scotland Yard for the New York Police Department, which brings a new challenge to pioneering female private detective Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), who’s going to spend much of the fifth season of this charming Victorian mystery trying to win over a new professional partner. Tom Durant Pritchard joins the series as the Yard’s stern new detective inspector Alexander Blake, a former soldier who is adamant about refusing the help of independent contractors like Miss Scarlet. That obviously won’t last. Their meet-cute occurs over a dead body, with Scarlet as usual a step ahead of the authorities.

NFL Playoffs

Special

SATURDAY: The opening round of the NFL playoffs is a bonanza for football fans, with two games Saturday, three on Sunday and a final wildcard game on Monday (relocated from California to Arizona because of the wildfires). The action begins Saturday on CBS (4:30 pm/ET) with the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Houston Texans, with Prime Video streaming the evening match between No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (8 pm/ET). Sunday’s all-day lineup kicks off on CBS (1 pm/ET) with No. 7 Denver Broncos at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, moves to Fox (4:30 pm/ET) for the clash of No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles and ends in primetime on NBC (8 pm/ET) with No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Australian Open

Special

SATURDAY: The first of the year’s Grand Slam tennis tournaments kicks off with day matches airing in prime time (evening matches air live in the wee hours at 3 am/ET). World No. 1 players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are reigning champs hoping for repeats. For a full schedule, go to espn.com.

Polar Opposites

Movie Premiere

SATURDAY: For those viewers caught in the grip of winter, Hallmark reminds you there are even colder climes out there in the story of Emma (Rhiannon Fish), whose journey to reach her father takes her to Antarctica. But first, she has to find a vessel to take her there, and when she misses a boat in South America, she sneaks onto a cruise ship, where an engineer (Markian Tarasiuk) provides distraction from her quest.

