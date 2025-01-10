Last we saw Gabi (Shanola Hampton) on Found, she had followed clues to Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) location, a high school — and she was ready with her brass knuckles for whatever would come next.

Now, when the action picks up in the January 16 midseason premiere, “Missing While Targeted,” the team at M&A does have a case (a recovering drug addict goes missing, but interference from outside forces complicates their investigation), but there’s also a shocking secret that Sir uncovers about one of M&A’s allies. Plus, one of the team is critically injured.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the case that M&A will be tackling in the return. Watch the full video above for more, then read on as executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll teases what’s ahead and introduces Danielle Savre‘s Heather.

Gabi is ready for Sir, brass knuckles and everything. What’s next?

Nkechi Okoro Caroll: One thing you could say about Gabi is she is someone who will go down swinging, and that is really what that moment is when she sort of puts on the brass knuckles and it’s like enough already. He’s messed with everyone that matters to her. And now it’s like, “I’m not the 16-year-old girl in the farmhouse anymore. So if we’re doing this, let’s do it.” And that doesn’t mean that he’s not able to get to her. The beauty of their thrilling dynamic is this game of one-upmanship. And so what I will hint at is there will be a Gabi-Sir encounter in that high school and what comes out of that encounter is something that actually rocks the foundation of her world and will have a ripple effect through multiple episodes over the course of the back half of the season.

Yeah, because Shanola told me that Sir presents something to Gabi that’s a shock about another character, not from M&A, meaning it has to be Trent (Brett Dalton). What can you tease about what he says?

Well, in the first half of the season, we saw Sir in the RV, and he’s got pictures of everyone in Gabi’s life who’s important to her. And he knows in some way, shape, or form, he either has to eliminate them or, in his twisted mind, heal them so that in his mind that will free Gabi up to then live in the delusional world that he has where, in some way, shape or form, she’s going to choose companionship with him over everything else. That is what he has set his sights on, and slowly but surely, we are seeing that unfold. And so the information he presents to Gabi at the school, in between scaring her to death and other wonderful things that all happen in those creepy hallways, is something that will actually end up leading to a pretty huge case and arguably, I think, one of my favorite episodes of the season. It’s something that’ll percolate for a while, and it’s just enough clues where Gabi’s able to get one step ahead of it, but it’ll lead to one of their biggest cases of the season.

We are about to meet Danielle’s Heather. What can you say about that character, her dynamic with Trent, and any possible connection to Sir?

What I can say is that first of all, Danielle is a phenomenal talent. How lucky are we that we get to get her? Heather is an unapologetic badass lawyer. She’s a woman who’s not afraid to go after what she wants, and right now that is Trent. [Laughs] Also, what a lovely change of pace, to have this gorgeous, brilliant, smart, talented woman be very open and honest about her feelings and what she’s looking for after Trent has spent a season and a half chasing after Gabi, being hurt by Gabi, feeling betrayed by Gabi, which leads him to sort of act outside of himself sometimes. Now, there’s sort of this breath of fresh air of a woman who’s just unapologetic about, I like you, and she has no misgivings about who she is. Now because it is Found, none of our characters are ever fully, fully what they seem, and so we will find that Heather is going to end up much more connected to M&A, to the world they move in, and really sort of become this adversary for Gabi beyond the love triangle that is Heather, Gabi, and Trent.

It feels like Dhan’s (Karan Oberoi) been holding everyone together. Is there a time coming up when he’s going to need the others to do the same for him?

Yes, actually, he very much needed that when his marriage was falling apart and everything that is going on with Ethan [Lee Osorio]. And so we’re going to see both early on in this back half and then it’s sort of bookends it as we’re building towards our finale that we’re going to get to learn more about Dhan and Dhan’s life outside M&A and we’re going to see the team sort of really step up for him as we start to piece by piece answer a few of those questions as we’re peeling back the onion on Dhan’s past.

Found, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 16, 10/9c, NBC