‘General Hospital’ Warns of Upcoming Fire Storyline as Star Cameron Mathison Loses Home to Palisades Wildfires (VIDEO)

General Hospital star and All My Children alum Cameron Mathison is documenting the devastation the Pacific Palisades wildfires in California have wreaked on his Los Angeles home. He shows “what’s left” of his house in a video posted to social media on Wednesday, January 8. General Hospital has also issued an advisory warning to viewers informing them that the January 8 episode coincidentally features a fire. The soap tweeted that “in light of current events, today’s episode of General Hospital (and several that follow) may prove too difficult to watch for some.”

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires currently raging in Los Angeles County,” the General Hospital Twitter account said in a Wednesday statement. “In light of current events, today’s episode of General Hospital (and several that follow) may prove too difficult to watch for some. Please keep this in consideration prior to tuning in. Thank you for your understanding.”

Mathison is currently starring in the daytime soap as Drew Quartermaine.

Mathison’s home is one of many houses to burn down in the fires that have been blazing since January 7. He confirms that he and his family are safe, but he’s grieving over the loss of the home that his children were raised in. Mathison shares two children, daughter Lelia, 18, and son Lucas, 21, with his ex-wife, Vanessa Arevalo.

“We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires.”

He’s walking through a yard at the start of the video (embedded below), and the house is completely leveled behind it. There’s no structure left to the building and small fires are still blazing underneath the rubble. Large fires are still raging on in the background of the video.

Mathison documented more of the damage on his Instagram Story in videos taken while in a car driving around the impacted areas, including his neighborhood.

The actor is one of many who has lost their homes to the wildfires that local fire departments are still working to put out. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester‘s home burned down, as did Anna Faris’ and The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s.

Other celebrities have posted on social media saying that they’re unsure about the fates of their homes after they evacuated the areas.

The fires began on Tuesday, January 7 in the morning (PT) during a powerful Santa Ana windstorm. The fires prompted the 2025 SAG Awards nominations to be announced via press release instead of live and have caused the Critics Choice Awards to postpone the show that was set to take place this Sunday, January 12 live in California.