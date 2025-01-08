The Critics Choice Awards are being rescheduled amid the wildfires in California, according to Deadline. The show was meant to take place on Sunday, January 12, at the Santa Monica Airport Barker hanger, but will be postponed to a later date, which will be “announced imminently.”

An official statement has not been released at this time.

Chelsea Handler is hosting the Critics Choice Awards for the third year in a row. The ceremony was set to be broadcast live on E! and be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

With 11 nominations each, Conclave and Wicked are the most-nominated films at this year’s Critics Choice Awards. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez follow close behind with 10 nominations apiece.

The BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, January 11, and AFI Awards on Friday, January 10, have also been postponed as wildfires rage through California. Thousands of residents have had to evacuate amid the blazes.

“In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party,” a rep for the event said. “The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Other events that were canceled include premieres for Wolfman and Unstoppable on Tuesday, January 7, as well as premieres for Better Man, The Pitt and On Call on Wednesday, January 8. The premiere of The Last Showgirl on Thursday, January 9, will also not be happening. The live broadcast of the upcoming SAG Awards nominations were also canceled and the nominees were revealed via an online press release instead.

Awards season kicked off on Sunday, January 5, with the Golden Globe Awards, which were hosted by Nikki Glaser. Emilia Pérez won the most awards at the ceremony, taking home four honors after receiving ten nominations.