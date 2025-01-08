Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd Refuses to Meet Boyfriend Robert Shiver

Things are getting serious between Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, which means it’s time for the latter to meet the parents. The only issue? Savannah’s mom and dad are currently in prison.

On the January 7 episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah spoke about her relationship, revealing that Shiver recently met her mom, Julie Chrisley, in prison. Savannah said the meeting with her mom went well but admitted her dad, Todd Chrisley, has reservations about Shiver and they still haven’t met.

Julie and Todd were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Speaking to Shiver on her podcast, Savannah admitted to being worried about him meeting her mom because he was not going to see “the best version of my mother.”

“That was really difficult for me. You’re going to visit her in a prison, and dear god, I don’t think you’ve ever thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go see my girlfriend’s mom in prison, meet her for the first time.’ Like, not the image anyone had ever imagined,” she said, per People.

She then asked Shiver what he was thinking ahead of the meeting, to which he explained, “I was just open… It’s so easy to talk tough behind the keyboard. You know? And it’s so easy to read comments, and that’s why I just stay away from all of that stuff because all you’re going to do is go down a rabbit hole.”

Shiver accompanied Savannah and her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, to FMC Lexington and said that being around them put him at ease.

“I’m going into this open. Like, this is somebody that you love,” he shared. “This is somebody that everybody in the car loves. And so, I went in with an open mind, and it didn’t disappoint and I had a great time with her. I think she laughed a ton.”

He added, “[Julie is an] incredible human being… Me and Julie, we get along great.”

“You are my mother, and I am my father,” Savannah added, noting, “So that’s why you two get along so well.”

The situation with Todd is a little different, as Savannah revealed her father “has not been as open” to meeting Shiver.

“I think that’s probably rightfully so. Right?” Shiver replied. “It’s his daughter, you know? Who’s this guy? He’s got all this baggage. You know? And Todd has a tendency to be vocal on certain situations and issues. I don’t know if there’s many situations where nobody knows how he feels because they always know how he feels.”

Savannah’s relationship with Shiver became public in September 2023 and made headlines due to Shiver’s previous relationship. In July 2023, it was reported that Shiver survived an alleged murder plot orchestrated by his estranged wife, Lindsay, and her alleged boyfriend, Terrence Bethel.

During the conversation, Savannah revealed that the news story of the murder plot was what made her first reach out to Shiver via DM.

“I was just on Instagram, and, all of a sudden this message came through. And, I looked at it, and it was from Savannah Chrisley. And I was like, that name sounds really familiar,” Shiver recalled. “So all the message said was like, ‘Hey, I’ll be praying for you’ or something like that.”

Savannah said she just “wanted to be a kind person,” which is why she reached out. She also agreed with Shiver’s assessment of why Todd has reservations about meeting him.

“I don’t think anyone ever looks at life, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I want my kid to marry someone that’s 12 years older, that’s been divorced, that has kids.’ Like that’s not what you would want for your daughter,” she stated.

“That’s not what you would draw up,” Shiver responded before adding that he has his “fingers crossed” that he can meet Todd this year.